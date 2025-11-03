From classic flannel joggers to ornament-print kids’ sets, these new Old Navy jammies are holiday must-haves.

As Mariah Carey will say in just a few days, “It’s tiiiiime.” The holiday season is ahead of us, and if you plan to take holiday photos for your Christmas cards wearing matching family pajamas, you’d better buy them now. I always wait too late, and all the size and pattern combinations are already sold out. The Old Navy website and store has already gotten a bunch of options in stock, whether you want joggers, shorts, or leggings. Here are the 7 best new Old Navy Christmas jammies hitting stores this week.

1 A Traditional Jersey Pant Set

Sunday Sleep Knit Jersey Pant Set comes in lots of holiday prints, each as festive as the next. Its size is inclusive, and it is offered in XS to 4X. “These are the best pajamas I’ve ever owned as a pajama set lover. I literally just came back and ordered in another color,” writes a shopper. Many others confirm it is “soft and comfortable.” Another adds: “I get together at Christmas with friends I have know for 40 years, I buy your pajama sets for us every year.. Thank you for making adorable PJ sets, you make it easy!”

2 Waffle Print Leggings for Women

Looking for a neutral holiday print? These High-Waisted Printed Waffle Pajama Leggings for Women are sold as separates and come in this “neutral plaid” print in styles for the whole family. “Love this adorable pattern for the holidays!” writes a shopper. “Love the waffle pajama bottoms!” adds another.

3 Flannel Joggers for Men

The best thing about Old Navy Christmas pajamas? They make so many different styles for the whole family in matching patterns. Men who appreciate joggers will love this Flannel Pajama Joggers for Men style, available in lots of prints, including the timeless navy plaid. “Great for family photos,” writes a shopper. “Comfy and casual- match great with the women’s and baby onesie!” Another adds the “fit and the price were right” in a 5-star review. “These flannel pajama joggers are cozy and provide warmth and are comfy.”

4 This Ornament Print Set for Kids

This colorful Gender-Neutral Button-Front Pajama Set for Kids in the ornament print will brighten up your holiday photos. “Adorable print, well made, soft cotton. Love the idea that you can get several styles all with the same print,” writes a shopper. “The jammies are very comfy,” adds another.

5 Flannel Boxer Pajama Shorts

Confession: I can’t sleep in pants. These Flannel Boxer Pajama Shorts for Women come in all the matching patterns and allow your legs to breathe. “Such a cute design. Soft and comfy,” writes a shopper. “Looks like flannel, but feels light as cotton. Great fit and super comfy,” adds another.

6 Don’t Forget Matching T-Shirts

If you are buying pajama pants separately, don’t forget a shirt. Old Navy has many options, including this Holiday Graphic T-Shirt for Men, $10. “Great price and cute! Can’t wait for the holidays to put on our matching family jammies,” writes a shopper.

7 And, a Pair of Socks

Don’t forget all the matching cozy socks. Cozy Crew Socks for Women come in all the patterns matching the pajama styles. And, they are just $3. “These socks are super comfortable and soft!” writes a shopper. “These socks are perfect for snuggling up under the covers. My feet tend to get cold. These socks are perfect for the October cold weather. They are so cute!” adds another.