5 Old Navy Jeans Customers Say Fit “Better Than Designer” This Week

Designer jeans can set you back hundreds of dollars. But why waste your money when Old Navy sells some of the best designer denim dupes for a fraction of the price of name brands? There are so many on-trend styles on the website and in stores right now, with size-inclusive options and every wash imaginable. Here are 5 Old Navy jeans that customers say fit “better than designer” this week.

1 Mid-Rise Wow Boot-Cut Jeans

The Mid-Rise Wow Boot-Cut Jeans is the top-selling style at Old Navy. Currently on sale for $18.49, the figure-flattering cut comes in several washes, lengths, and sizes 00 to 30. “Not your mama’s jeans,” writes a shopper. “I love the way they fit. The mid-rise is perfect if you have a large waist. Makes your thighs look slim. The boot cut is all class.” Another raves: “Fit like a glove. Showing nothing but curves.”

2 High-Waisted Barrel Ankle Jeans

Hoping to achieve the super on-trend barrel look? The High-Waisted Barrel Ankle Jeans are perfect designer dupes for under $40. “These are the cutest and comfiest jeans that are on trend today! And the price…. Is AWESOME,” writes a shopper. “Really cute jeans. I don’t like to pay designer prices for trends (although these are a style I wore in the ’80’s!). These are perfect- well made and well-priced,” a second says. “Have gotten so many compliments on these jeans! Everyone thinks they were more expensive and designer,” a third agrees.

3 High-Waisted OG Loose Jeans

This early ’90s style is selling fast. The High-Waisted OG Loose Jeans come in 12 washes, three lengths, and sizes 00 to 30. “Love love love! Loose fit and light wash, good quality jeans and without the designer price tag!” writes a shopper. “These jeans are so comfortable. This is my second pair. They sit where they should and the length is perfect!” adds another shopper.

4 Mid-Rise Wow Boyfriend Straight Jeans

The Mid-Rise Wow Boyfriend Straight Jeans are a super relaxed, comfortable denim style that keeps shoppers coming back for more. “Great fit and are so comfortable. Couldn’t love them more,” writes a shopper. “I don’t typically buy jeans from old navy or retailers like it. I like my designer jeans. But I think these have officially changed my mind. They are a true boyfriend fit and the fit is fabulous. They do run a little big. I’m typically an 8 and sized down to a 6 with room. I could’ve stayed with the 8 for a baggier look. 5’7″ and 149lbs for reference. I’m now obsessed and will buy every color,” adds another.

5 High-Waisted Wow Straight Ankle Jeans

Skinny jeans are making a comeback. Ease your way into the (re)trend with this High-Waisted Wow Straight Ankle Jeans style. “I used to buy designer jeans – but no more. These Old Navy Wow jeans are perfect for my petite 5’1″ and 112 lbs frame,” writes a shopper.