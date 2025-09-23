Old Navy Reveals AI-Powered Dressing Rooms This Week

In all honesty, fitting rooms are the bane of my existence. Trying to squeeze into a pair of jeans—or even worse, a bathing suit—in a retail environment is not my idea of fun. I’d much rather have a fashion show from the comfort of my bedroom, even if that means purchasing multiple sizes and having to deal with returns later. And I know I’m not alone.

A 2024 survey found that 36 percent of adults leave apparel stores empty-handed due to negative fitting room experiences, eliciting feelings of insecurity (19 percent), frustration (19 percent), and disappointment (16 percent).

Now, this could be for a number of reasons. If the fitting room vestibule is left unattended, it’s difficult to request a different size or ask for a price check. Instead of searching the racks for another size, a customer may feel more inclined to call it quits and leave the store.

Or maybe there’s a top you love, but can’t imagine how you would style it. With no one to converse with, you may decide to ditch the item only to regret it later.

Old Navy is utilizing AI to cure the fashion industry’s fitting room crisis. And as someone who is anti-dressing room, I could be convinced.

According to a video shared by Instagrammer Jade Dillingham, Old Navy is adding AI touch screens to its dressing rooms. In the clip, a store associate explains to Dillingham how she can use the AI feature to run a price check, request a different size, and even shop for similar styles—all without having to leave the stall.

“So, this is our new system at Old Navy,” the employee begins. She hangs the clothes on the AI-powered garment racks, which autopopulate onto the screen. (For millennials, it’s basically Cher’s virtual closet from Clueless come to life.)

“Right on the screen, it’s going to pick up every single item you have. It will tell you the price and then if you need to change the size, you press ‘Change Size,'” she explains.

Customers can select which size they want to try on before hitting the “Request Now” button. “Someone on the floor will see [your request] and bring you the correct size,” she adds.

In the bottom left corner, shoppers can see if a store associate has been assigned to their request. Notification updates such as “I’m looking now” and “I’ve got it!” will appear, alongside a timer.

The new AI feature also serves as your personal stylist. For example, say you try on a pair of black linen pants. The screen will display Old Navy tops, button-down shirts, and sweaters for outfit inspo.

Moreover, the touch screen will also let you know if an item is further discounted or on final sale. Customers can also see their grand total in the bottom right corner, so there are no surprises at checkout.