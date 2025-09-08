2 Brand New Product Lines Launching at Old Navy This Fall

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I’m Old Navy’s biggest fan. So when I found out the retailer was launching a handbag collection as well as an in-store beauty shop, I quite literally shrieked like a little kid on Christmas. Nearly 99 percent of my wardrobe is from Old Navy, so I will be making a trip this weekend to my neighborhood store. But until I get my hands on a handbag, here’s everything you need to know about the two new exciting launches.

Old Navy just dropped a new handbag collection—and every style is less than $50.

You’ve shopped until you dropped—the only thing missing from your Old Navy haul? A snazzy handbag, duh. Well, problem solved.

Old Navy just launched its first-ever handbag collection that feels “modern, practical, and effortlessly stylish” and “can’t be found anywhere else,” announced Old Navy chief content officer Zac Posen in a press release.

The 25-piece assortment includes three collections: The Carrie Collection, The Prep Collection, and The Romantic Collection. Each style comes in a variety of sizes, fabrics, and colors. And best of all, prices range from just $25 to $45.

“Blending trend-forward style with everyday functionality, the Old Navy Fall Handbag Collection is crafted for real life—the moments that matter most. Featuring refined materials, clean lines, and thoughtful utility details, each bag embodies effortless style and practical versatility,” said the company.

A nod to longtime Old Navy campaign icon Carrie Donovan, The Carrie Collection features two totes (in sizes large and medium) and a crossbody purse. Everything is available in both faux leather and faux suede.

The Prep Collection includes a crossbody bag (the perfect size for everyday plans), shoulder bag (style it for date night), and large bucket bag (if you tend to overpack your purse, this one is for you). These come in faux leather, as well as color-blocked patterns and a faux croc style.

For more formal occasions, look to The Romantic Collection. You can choose from a bracelet bag or oversized clutch, both of which are designed with gold hardware for a polished finish.

“A great handbag is the finishing touch to an outfit; it’s the piece that pulls everything together. With this collection, we wanted to give our community options that feel chic but never fussy, practical but still a little bit of a fashion moment,” Posen said in an interview with Elle ahead of the Sept. 3 launch.

“The design team and I thought a lot about how she actually lives, running errands, heading to work, getting dressed up for a night out, and created bags that could easily transition from one moment to the next. The colors and materials were chosen to feel modern yet timeless, so these handbags have longevity while still feeling fresh,” he continued.

Old Navy is leaning into beauty and personal care products.

Expect to see more skincare, makeup, and hair accessories at Old Navy. Starting this fall, the retailer is expanding its offerings at 150 locations; about 45 of which will have dedicated shop–in-shops staffed with Beauty Associates.

“We have the credibility with consumers to start to venture into categories adjacent to our core,” chief executive Richard Dickson told The Wall Street Journal.

Dickson’s portfolio has deep connections to the beauty industry. Before taking the helm at Old Navy’s parent company, Gap Inc., Dickson was a beauty buyer at Bloomingdale’s. He also co-founded an online cosmetics retailer that was acquired by Estée Lauder.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the new and improved beauty displays “will be stocked with Old Navy-branded products such as hair and body mist, body lotion and body wash, as well as products from Mario Badescu, E.l.f. and Korean beauty brands such as TonyMoly and Mixik.”

A majority of prices are expected to fall under $25.

In other related news, Gap intends to expand its beauty selection with fragrances in 2026.