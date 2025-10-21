The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Let me let you in on a little secret: All the fashion girlies shop at Old Navy. I was chatting with a friend of mine yesterday who confessed that some of her favorite items, ranging from jeans and sweats to button-down shirts, are from the discount store. Regularly priced, the majority of the inventory is a steal. Right now, take half off lots of items. Here are the 7 best new Old Navy items that are 50% off this week.

1 These Cozy Sweatsuits in So Many Colors

My friends are all obsessed with these High-Waisted SoComfy Jogger Sweatpants and matching sweatshirts, currently just $18.49. I was about to buy the Gap version, when one of them told me about this set from Old Navy. I am ordering it in every color — or a few at least! “These are the perfect sweatpants, seem to run a little bit big but I absolutely LOVE these I have every color except the black,” writes a shopper. “Love these runs true to size I sized up for a baggier fit. Super soft and comfy,” adds another.

2 The Perfect Oversized T-Shirt

I am also loving this Oversized EveryWear Tunic T-Shirt. It comes in a bunch of color options, many of them giving a super vintage vibe. It comes in so many sizes, XS to 4X. “Comfy and great oversized shirt. Perfect with leggings. Very comfy material!” writes a shopper. “I loved how resilient this material is, even after multiple washes it has that soft stretch to it. It doesn’t shrink up on me, even on the delicate cycle! Loved the oversized loose fit. It doesn’t hug too much or accentuate every single crease in on my body. Very flattering & versatile. I like how I can dress it up or down,” adds another.

3 Better Than Designer $20 Leggings

These best-selling High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8 Pocket Leggings are better than more expensive brand names, per shoppers. “Best. Leggings. Ever,” writes a shopper about the style, now under $20. “Oh my goodness! I love these more than my designer leggings and these are half the price!! What I love: these are so flattering!! Support in all the right places. A slight booty lift, high waist, and very comfortable. Highly recommend!”

4 The Cutest Holiday PJs for All Body Types

Old Navy is famous for its holiday pajamas. There are tons of pattern options for these Mid-Rise Printed Flannel Pajama Pants for Women, each cuter than the last. Shoppers, especially taller girls, are obsessed. “I always love Old Navy PJ bottoms for offering a tall option, it is about the only place I can buy them and know they will fit and be the proper length!” writes one.

5 Fall Cords that Fit Great

Get the great fall pants from Old Navy. These High-Waisted OG Loose Corduroy Pants are half off and come in lots of colors and size options. “I love love love these pants. I’m a sucker for cords and these are the perfect fall colour that goes with anything,” writes a shopper.

6 The Softest Ribbed Sweater

The popular SoSoft Crew-Neck Tunic Sweater is a must-buy with the dropping temperature. “Great Color I ordered another one. Soft and well made – will be my go to sweater!” writes a shopper. “Super soft and cozy, perfect for the winter or fall time!” adds another.

7 The Perfect Crisp Cotton Button-Down

Don’t miss ordering the perfect button-down for half off. The Classic Button-Down Shirt, $14.99, comes in Petite, normal, and tall sizes so you can get the perfect fit. “Love this shirt so much. It’s great and comfy as it’s 100% cotton,” writes a shopper. “Who does not like a nice clean crisp white button down shirt. Perfect in every way,” adds another.