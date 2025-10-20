7 Best New Costco Clothing Deals Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you still need fall clothing essentials, Costco has you covered. The warehouse just announced some amazing deals on fall and winter clothing must-buys, including jackets for men and women and Long Johns for the whole family. Costco sent out an email over the weekend featuring some of the best deals and new arrivals. Here are the 7 best new Costco clothing deals just announced.

1 A Quilted Women’s Jacket

Shoppers love this 32 Degrees Women’s Quilted Jacket with Plush Lined Hood winter coat, $5 off right now, bringing the online price down to $21.99. It is available in black, white, and green and sizes XS to 3X. “Really cute jacket. It looks like it will be very warm when cold weather starts with its soft interior. I had purchased the DKNY jacket two weeks earlier, but plan is on returning in favor of this one as it looks like a better option once the cold starts,” writes a shopper.

2 Heat Pants and Tees

Long John’s, aka Heat pants and tees, are also on sale. Take $3 of assorted 32 Degrees women’s and men’s Heat Tee and Pants. Each set comes in a 2-pack and is $3 off, bringing the online price down to $10.99. “Got these last winter and am planning to buy more. These are a lightweight base layer. If you need a mid weight or heavy weight thermal purchase that. I have worn dozens of brands of thermals, usually for $20-40+ per item. Considering these are $7.50 each, I think they are one of the best values I’ve found for light base layer. Comfortable, good length, haven’t shrunk or developed lint balls after washing like others I’ve had. Though thin they’ve held up well for me,” one shopper commented.

3 A Cool Men’s Spyder Jacket

Another great winter jacket on sale? The Spyder Men’s Full Zip Jacket comes in three color options, each $5 off, with an online price of $27.99. “Jacket is good quality, and it fits well,” writes a shopper. “Fantastic bargain for Spyder,” adds another.

4 Kid’s Long Johns

Get a 32 Degrees Kid’s Heat Set in black or navy, sizes XS to XL for $3 off, $7.99. “About two years ago I bought several sets of these for my granddaughter. They have become her go to outfits. She puts them on after swimming, wears them as pj’s, and uses them for layering. On trips to visit her other grandparents they continue to be a big part of her basic wardrobe. The only thing she changes is the size. Thanks Costco for such versatile pieces. And BTW they are part of this years halloween costume,” one shopper writes.

5 Ben Sherman Sneakers

Costco sells name-brand sneakers for less. This week, the Ben Sherman Men’s Sneaker is featured in the email, just $26.99 delivered in blue or grey options. “Find myself wearing these constantly. They fit naturally into my office and weekend outfits. Great price! Love the cushioned footbed,” writes a shopper.

6 Dearfoams Slippers

Costco has great Dearfoams Women’s and Men’s Slippers starting at $15.99 delivered. “High quality Dearfoams slippers at an affordable price perfect for a cozy Christmas gift! Shop now for someone who loves comfort,” writes a shopper.

7 A Levi’s Barn Jacket

I love this new Levi’s Women’s Canvas Jacket the warehouse just got in stock, which comes in a few color options. Each is $41.99 delivered. It reminds me so much of a J.Crew barn jacket, but for a lot less.