7 Best New Costco Clothing Finds Dropping Mid-October

As we get deeper into fall and the temperature drops, it might be time to invest in a few new clothing items to keep you warm and dry over the next few months. Costco is here for it. The warehouse and website are getting in so many new clothing items for men, women, and kids this month. Here are the 7 best new Costco clothing finds dropping mid-month.

1 Fabletics Leggings

Shoppers love Fabletics, Kate Hudson’s athleisure line. Costco recently got in a shipment of Fabletics Women’s Oasis Pureluxe Leggings, just $17.99. “I’ve never bought this brand before but I line them. They make my booty looked lifted and tight,” writes one. Another adds they are a “great value” in a 5-star review. “I am about to go back to the warehouse to get few more pairs. I like it a lot.”

2 Columbia Fleece Pullovers

The temperature is dropping, but Costco got in Columbia Women’s Fleece Pullovers to keep you warm all winter. The cropped fleece comes in three colors, each $31.99 but part of the buy three, save $10 promo.

3 Kirkland Signature Uggs

One of the hottest items at the warehouse this month? Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers. They are just $31.99 on the website and part of the buy three, get $10 off deal. “I bought these this week and they are super soft and fit just like some higher priced ones, which I also have. They are made with shearling and sheepskin. It is a great price. The sizing is hard for me (no half sizes) but I got the snugger ones since they will stretch out a bit,” one writes.

4 On-Trend Wide Leg Jeans for $25

Costco has many great on-trend denim styles. This Well Worn Women’s Wide Leg Jean style comes in two washes and sizes two to 16, each $24.99. “I’m pleasantly surprised by how much I love these jeans! I almost never buy clothes online unless they fall into the S, M, L category because my size (8) can fit very differently depending on the manufacturer. These jeans fit perfectly, both in waist and hip and the length hits at the top of my foot but doesn’t drag on the ground. For reference, I’m 5’8″, 155 pounds. I’m really glad I got two pairs and I expect to get a lot of wear from them. The price was tough to beat too, with name brand jeans typically costing $50+. If you’re considering buying these, don’t hesitate,” writes a shopper.

5 A Great Men’s Flannel Shirt

It’s shacket season! This Jachs Men’s Flannel Shirt has been an instant hit with shoppers. Get it for $3 off, just $13.99. “Absolutely Love this Brand!! Nice material and perfectly made!! Husband loves them!” writes a shopper. “Nice looking, heavy shirt. Great value,” adds another.

6 A Costco Gear Hoodie

Kirkland Signature gear is so hot right now, and this Costco Wholesale Unisex Logo Hoodie is the latest drop. It comes in cream and black, with the Costco logo emblazoned on the front and a kangaroo pouch pocket.

7 Winter Jackets for Kids

There is no better time for the kids to get winter coats. Costco is selling this Spyder Youth Superlite Jacket is available in four colors, black, blue, pink, and purple, for $4 off, just $17.99. “This jacket is well made. Nice material and a great value for the price. It will be great for rainy weather. Nice colors too,” writes a shopper.