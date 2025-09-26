7 Best New Costco Home Items Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco is one of my favorite places on the planet to go shopping. Sometimes, I will walk in for eggs and milk and walk out with a big-screen television, new stereo system, or designer clothes. The warehouse has also become my go-to spot for household essentials, including furniture, kitchen gadgets, linens, and more. Right now, the warehouse is filling up with some amazing products perfect for your home or to gift others this holiday season. Here are the 7 best new Costco household essentials hitting shelves this week.

1 A New Nespresso Machine

Costco Does It Again recently shared about a new Nespresso machine at Costco. “This is your chance to level up your morning coffee routine in a major way ☕ Now at @costco, the @nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe machine is on sale for $40 off PLUS the bundle comes with a milk frother and a variety of coffee capsules so you can discover the one you love most! The Vertuo Next Deluxe brews a huge range of sizes, from a single espresso shot to a full cup of coffee, and its smart technology reads each capsule to create the perfect cup every single time. Say goodbye to long coffee shop lines and hello to your best mornings yet,” they wrote.

2 A Great Deal on a Maytag Washer and Dryer

Costco Hot Finds shared about a new Maytag washer and dryer set, each $50 off at the warehouse. “I spotted these today! I miss having a top loading washing machine!” she wrote in a post. Note that this is an in-warehouse deal and you will pay a lot more on the website.

3 A Spa-Like Towel Warmer

Costco Hot Finds also shared about the Homedics XL Towel Warmer, Luxe Spa Edition, which will transform your bathroom into a spa oasis. “Luxury but I don’t like being cold so I love it!” she wrote. The online price is $99.99, but get it less in the store.

4 Holiday Lights That Are “Game-Changers”

Costco Hot Finds also shared about the best holiday lights for outside. “Game-changer✨! Costcos nationwide have the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro! They’re super easy to install, weatherproof, and made for every season. Grab yours before they’re gone!” she wrote. “I have these on our house. They’re great. Not only do I not have to hang Christmas lights in the weather every year, but the kids get to have lights for their birthdays. Plus we can create anything for any special occasion. Football, new years, 4th of July, world events etc. I had one issue with a bad strand and instead of shipping one, they just sent us an entire light set for free and a full refund. Absolutely incredible customer service,” responded a follower.

5 A High-End Cast Iron Pan for $40

If you are on the market for a cast-iron skillet but don’t want to pay Le Creuset prices, Costco just got a great one in. Costco So Obsessed shared about the Tramontina cast iron set, $39.99 in the store. It comes with a 12″ cast iron pot and lid. You can also get it online for $54.99 with more color options.

6 Cozy Pendleton Blankets

It is cozy blanket season and Costco never disappoints with its selection. This year, they got a bunch of new Pendleton Reversible Plush Throw patterns with an online price of $24.99. “Purchased in store for $20 and this is a big improvement on last year’s blankets with the whipstitched edging that fell apart upon its first wash. These new throws are thicker, soft, and the sueded binding edge is a much better looking option. I don’t feel I have to be cautious using this year’s Pendleton throws and I love this!” writes a shopper who just bought one.

7 The New Sonos Speakers

One of my ultimate home essentials is music playing all day long. Costco has the latest Sonos Move 2 speaker for $449.99, but continues selling out. Hopefully, your store has the next-level portable speaker, which literally transforms a room into a sound bath, in stock.