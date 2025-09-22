The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I have been shopping at Costco for over two decades and don’t plan on giving up my Executive Membership anytime soon. While my weekly runs focus mainly on food, drinks, and household essentials, I also rely on the store for other home items, including decor, furniture, electronics, and storage must-haves. As I am currently on an organization rampage, I hit my local warehouse and the website on the hunt for items to help make it easier. Here are the 7 best new Costco storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Large, Color-Coded Storage Bins

Large storage bins are a must-buy, especially for a basement or garage organization project. These color-coded Greenmade 27 Gallon Storage Bin 8-packs are a steal at $99.99. They come in yellow, blue, green, red, and all black. “Big enough, tough enough and useful enough to organize an entire disaster of a garage. I bought 12. I filled them, labeled them, and stored them in a small shed. Perfect,” writes a shopper.

2 Clear, Easy Access Little Storage Bins

I am a fan of anything stackable for organization, as you can save major space. This set of 16 Clearly Stacking Storage Bins features easy access openings, making them perfect for organizing anything from crafts to garden tools. Get them for $42.99 online only. “We purchased these stacking bins and are very impressed with the quality, durability and price! Amazing deal for 16! I had enough for the pantry, laundry room and the garage organizing. They are very durable plastic, including the interlocking pieces. These are the first bins I’ve purchased that stay interlocked and don’t topple over. We are very pleased and highly recommend!” writes a shopper.

3 Natural Fiber Baskets

If you are looking for storage-in-plain-sight sort of pieces, you should definitely get some natural fiber bins. I have similar ones in my playroom; they help organize all the toys. We also have some in our entryway for shoes. This Seville Classics Water Hyacinth Storage Basket, 4-pack, $41.99, is a great deal since each basket is just over $10. “I bought these baskets for my pantry. I was very happy with the price for a set of four. It’s also nice that they can fold up when not in use and take up less space. I love the wicker color and the texture it adds to my pantry. They are roomy for pantry items but could also be used in closets or anywhere else you would like storage that’s stylish and functional,” writes a shopper.

4 Super Clever Kangaroo Hangers

Investing in the right hangers can make or break a closet organization project. Shoppers love this Kangaroo Hanger 30-count Combo Pack, $34.99, available in black, grey, and orange, designed to hang any type of clothing item. “I love these hangers and I’m thrilled so see them at Costco. They allow me to hang coordinated outfits together and the tank tops don’t slide off the hanger,” writes a shopper.

5 A Trio Laundry Station

This TRINITY Bamboo Laundry Station, $99.99, is a genius solution for any laundry room or even closet, as it offers three separate laundry bags for all your needs and a wood shelf top for stacking other items. “LOVE the Trinity Bamboo laundry sorter. It is very sturdy and was easy to assemble. It looks great in my laundry room and I love that the individual bins come totally out to make it easier to load laundry into my washer. So much better than I expected!” a shopper says.

6 Durable and Easy-to-Assemble Utility Rack

You can’t go wrong with the Greenmade 5-Tier Utility Rack for your basement or garage, $54.99. “I bought three of these yesterday at my local Costco store. I hade all of them completely assembled in less than 30 minutes. It is very well made. All of the pieces fit together snugly without being too hard. I would not want to put anything anywhere close to 150 pounds on the top shelf, as it is very high. The only thing is that when assembled, you can only remove the bins from the front or back. I wish these were made wide enough to remove the bins from the ends so I could stack them side-by-side. I haven’t stacked any bins on them yet, but the shelves seem strong enough to hold their rated weight capacity,” writes a shopper.

7 The “Best Clear Cases” for Organizing Shoes

I love this set of eight Stackable Shoeboxes & Organizers, a clever way to store footwear. “As a Sneakerhead, these are the Best clear cases💯,” writes a shopper. “I absolutely love them!! Can fit my size 12 shoes in many different ways, stackable up to 9 in my apartment and they look so good. As a sneakerhead, these are absolutely the very best clear cases!! Now sadly, I wish my local still carried them.”