The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I have been a devoted Costco shopper for several decades. I am also a fashion writer and editor who is a bit of a snob regarding clothes, shoes, and bags. I’ll let you in on one of my secrets: I actually buy a lot of clothing items at Costco. The warehouse is a sneaky resource for fashion insiders, as you can often find name brand items as well as great dupes for less. Here are the 7 best new Costco women’s clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 An Adorable Lounge Set with Flared Bottoms

I am a sucker for a matching lounge set, especially when it is soft and ribbed. This Banana Republic Women’s 2-piece Rib Lounge Set, $24.99, comes in red and black, sizes XS to XXL, and comes with a long-sleeve Henley top and flared bottoms. It is so cute and comfy and will definitely sell out fast.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Chic Chelsea Style Sorel Rain Boots

Costco is killing it in the footwear department lately. This pair of SOREL Women’s Ona Ave Waterproof Chelsea Boots is so ultra chic but also an amazing winter and fall boot. Slosh around the city or countryside in serious style. Available in black or white, sizes six to 11.

3 A Long Puffy Vest

Puffer vests are a fall essential in my wardrobe. I just spotted this Eddie Bauer Women’s Long Hooded Puffer Vest for $39.99. It comes in black or purple and is a great layering piece over long sleeve shirts or sweaters for the in-between season.

4 And, a Cropped Fleece Pullover

All the influencers have been sharing about this Columbia Women’s Fleece Pullover for $31.99. I love the cropped style and the fact that it comes in a few great color options. They are all so cute, I can’t decide which I like best. But the price is right, so I might get all three. “Nice and warm and comfortable,” writes one reviewer.

5 Fabletics Leggings That Make Your Booty Look “Lifted and Tight”

Stock up on workout pants right now at Costco! These Fabletics Women’s Oasis Pureluxe Leggings, from Kate Hudson’s line, come in navy, red, and black up to size 3X. I’m warning you: Many sizes and color combos are already sold out. “I’ve never bought this brand before but I line them. They make my booty looked lifted and tight,” writes a shopper.

6 Birkenstocks for Less

Why pay full price for Birks when you can get them much less from Costco? Currently, the website is selling the Birkenstock Women’s Arizona Oiled Leather Sandal in light brown, dark brown, and black for just $109.99. These are the “real deal” per shoppers. “Not sure about other reviewers but these are wonderful genuine new Birks. I bought one in each color. Same size and quality as my other pairs that I’ve had for years and years. European size 39 fits my American size 8 perfectly. Great price!!” one writes.

RELATED: 4 Big Changes Costco Is Making Now for Shoppers.

7 A “Perfect Fit” Denim Jacket

I am obsessed with denim. This Calvin Klein Women’s Denim Jacket is a steal at $28.99 and comes in three washes and various sizes. It is “soft and stretchy” and super comfy, per shoppers. “Love this jacket. Perfect fit, perfect weight denim,” adds one.