Costco Fan-Favorite Item Just Returned and Has Pet Owners Saying “Aww”

Costco sells several attention-getting products, ranging from $5 rotisserie chicken to $100,000 diamond engagement rings and gold bars. Now and again, the warehouse drops a random item that ends up going viral and selling out multiple times over. This week, in the new arrivals section, I noticed a fan favorite pet product had just returned to shelves. Prepare yourself for the ultimate purrfect gift for your feline friend: The Costco Warehouse Cat Scratcher.

1 The Costco Warehouse Cat Scratcher Is Back

The Costco Warehouse Cat Scratcher is available online for $19.99 including shipping and handling. However, you will likely find it for less at your warehouse. The double-decker cat scratcher house is designed to resemble a Costco store. It features two reversible scratchers, an enclosed bottom, and a fun dangling cardboard shrimp toy. All components are 100% recyclable.

2 The Reviews Are Hilarious

Shoppers have hilarious things to say about the item. “Bring the warehouse to your cats,” writes one shopper. “While my cats aren’t Costco card carrying members, this cat scratcher Costco Warehouse lets them enjoy the benefits. They get to peruse inside, while another feline patron hangs out on the scratchable rooftop. As those two are occupied, yet another potential feline customer gets to walk up to the food court and see what they want to order. You’d think with all this going on that everyone is occupied right? No, there’s free samples of shrimp for those free loading feline customers ready to purchase an executive membership. Buy this for your cats, and just maybe they’ll buy a pallet of cat food with a Costco membership that they bought with their own Instagram money.”

3 People Are Sharing Adorable Photos

There are also lots of adorable photos of cats hanging out in their Costco Warehouse Cat Scratcher. One shopper shared a photo to Reddit earlier this year of a large kitty stuffed into the house. “OMG the fluffy tail sticking out of the exit,” one person commented. “He’s Costco sized,” another joked. “Love this! Going to have to see if I can find it at my warehouse next time I go. My girl will love it!” another added. Unfortunately, many people couldn’t find the item at their warehouse…until now.

4 People Love the Free Shrimp Sample Toy

Last week, people started sharing about the restock on Reddit. “Warehouse Cat Scratcher finally came in stock at my local Costco,” one wrote, alongside a photo of their kitty showing off its new pad. “What a surprise! Typically I see a about 5-6 cat products total vs the rest of the aisle of Dog food, treats, toys and beds,” a shopper commented. “This might be enough to convince my wife to let me get a cat,” another joked. “Look at that free shrimp sample! It’s a must lol,” a third chimed in.

5 Many Shoppers Have Seen It for $11.99 in the Warehouse

Some shoppers say it is currently in the warehouse for $11.99. Order it online today if you don’t want to take your chances. “My one cat is OBSESSED with her Costco house! I put 2 blankets inside & she sleeps there during the day. And loves jumping on top. I need to get maybe 2 backups cause she’ll never forgive me if she loses her house! She chews on the top level of it,” another Redditor says.