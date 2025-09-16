Costco Issues Urgent Recall for “Shattering” Prosecco Bottles in 11 States

Even though Costco tends to have mostly the same offerings across its locations (including its unbeatable hotdog combo meal deal), not everywhere is the same. Shoppers in some states have access to wine and liquor sales at their stores, which can often be a huge membership advantage. But if you’ve stopped by to restock your home bar recently, you might want to take some extra care. That’s because Costco just issued an urgent recall for bottles of prosecco that pose a serious safety risk.

In a letter posted on Sept. 16, the warehouse retailer warned customers that unopened bottles of its Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene were “shattering,” even when they are not being handled. The risk is apparently so significant that the company is also sending physical copies of the letter to members who’ve purchased the sparkling wine.

The recall affects bottles that were sold in the following states:

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Dakota

Nebraska

Ohio

South Dakota

Wisconsin.

The affected prosecco was sold between April 25 and August 26 of this year.

The letter also warns customers that they should not only avoid opening the potentially hazardous bottles but also refrain from attempting to return them to the store.

“Dispose of the bottle immediately by wrapping the unopened bottle in paper towels and placing it in a plastic bag before placing it in the garbage to avoid risk from shattered glass,” the notice advises. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The company did not specify if any injuries had been reported in relation to the recalled product. However, the notice directs anyone with questions or concerns about the product to contact Ethica Wines via email at [email protected]. They can also call the importer’s customer service line at (786) 810-7132 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST.

This isn’t the only time recently that products sold at Costco have been labeled a potential risk to customers. On Sept. 4, the warehouse retailer sent a similar letter to customers who had purchased Rolling Pin Dubai Style Chocolate (labeled as item #1932972).

In this case, the retailer said the product’s allergen statement mistakenly listed “gluten” as the potential allergen instead of the intended “wheat.” Fortunately, the letter says the assessed risk was “minimal” due to the fact that gluten is found in wheat, as well as another listed allergen, Kunefa.

The company urged anyone who purchased the item with allergies to return the product to their store for a full refund. Customers with questions or concerns can also contact the company at the phone number listed on the recall notice.