Costco’s Wild New Kirkland x Nike Sneakers Have Fans Freaking Out

Kirkland Signature is one of the country’s biggest brands, with sales larger than those of Hershey, Campbell Soup, and Kellogg. Over the years, the brand has famously sold everything from rotisserie chicken and baby formula to large diamond engagement rings and cat houses. It also collaborates with many major brands to create high-quality name-brand products for less. This week, the in-warehouse brand made an announcement that sent sneaker snobs into a frenzy.

Kirkland x Nike SB Dunk Low Is Dropping This Year

Kirkland x Nike SB Dunk Low, inspired by the virally popular Kirkland Signature grey sweatshirt, will be available this fall at a Costco near you. The inner tongue of the shoe has a label that reads “Kirkland Signature Skateboarding Shoe.” It will be available in sizes 4 to 12, as well as 13, 14, and 15.

Costco influencer Costco Deals was quick to share the news. “@Nike x @Costco SB collab coming this year!!?? Would you rock these?!👟 ,” they asked followers. “Ngl these are pretty clean!” they added in a comment.

“Hell yes I would! While I go grocery shopping at Costco 🔥,” a follower commented. “You’re telling me I can get Kirkland shoes that I can wear while wearing my Kirkland sweater, Kirkland sweatpants, and Kirkland socks?!” added another. A third chimed in that “‘Kirkland Signature Skateboarding Shoe’ has a nice ring to it!”

And of course, there were those who had to get a Costco dig in. “Only if comes with a chicken bake and soda 😆,” joked one.

Over on Reddit, multiple feeds devoted to the Costco kicks have popped up. “Nike should also do an ‘executive member’ version – mostly black with gold hits. That could be dope,” suggested one person.

Shoppers Aren’t Happy About the Price

The biggest complaint shoppers have about the shoe is the price: It will retail for $135. “I’d cop for $50 not $135. My membership should cover the rest🤷🏻‍♂️” one person commented on Instagram. “I hope thats 135.00, is a joke. That price wouldn’t be very Costco of them,” another added. However, a Redditor explained the price. “The cost is because it’s an SB dunk, they’re made specifically for skateboarding and that’s the base price for all SBs,” they said.

However, another Redditor had a good response. “Whats the point of making a Kirkland product if your paying full retail? That’s the whole point of Kirkland products… to get a discount,” they pointed out. And, because everyone has to be right, a third clarified: “It’s not a Kirkland product, it’s a Nike product with Kirkland branding. Kirkland isnt buying a bunch of excess stock of SBs and putting Kirkland branding instead of Nike branding. Nike is making a shoe to sell exclusively at Costco and is including the Kirkland brand to allude to that collaboration.”