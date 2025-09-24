The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco is the best place to shop for the kitchen, and I’m not just talking about food. The warehouse and website are filled with everything from organization must-haves to small appliances and coffee machines, pretty much everything you need for a well-functioning kitchen. What are people buying right now? Here are the 7 best new Costco kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Brand New Keurig That Brews Crema

Coffee drinkers, get ready for this: The Keurig K-Crema Brewer Bundle is available exclusively at Costco for $189.99. With the K-Crema, consumers can pick regular coffee, tea, hot chocolate, or espresso-style shots without needing multiple machines. “Best coffee machine EVER! You have to get this!” writes a shopper. “Wow, wow, wow. The Crema is awesome. Quiet, high quality and stylish. I love it. I have used many other brands and models and nothing compares! Nothing! You have to try the Crema. The coffee actually tastes better!”

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 A Hardcore Ninja Kitchen System

I am a big fan of Ninja gadgets, and Costco sells a bunch of them. The Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System, a food processing system that does everything from making smoothies to chopping, slicing, and grating veggies, $179.99, is a fan favorite with shoppers. “I’ve been eyeing the Ninja system for years, and I finally took the plunge. I love it! I use it multiple times a week. Super easy to clean, easy to set up, easy to use, and very good at doing exactly what I need. I used a similar system a few years ago, but it didn’t have the fancy IQ capabilities, which is super cool. Its also really easy to switch from the IQ feature back to manual control if I want. The parts are very sturdy, but also bulky, so i recommend setting aside a lot of space in your kitchen to store the components. Totally worth it,” writes a shopper.

3 A Game-Changing Vacuum Sealing System Starter Kit

Shoppers love the Costco-exclusive FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System Starter Kit, currently $40 off. The bundle “includes everything you need to start vacuum sealing!” writes Costco Hot Finds. “I love my food saver!! With the price of food these days I can’t stand throwing anything out. This gadget is amazing and I highly recommend it!!” endorses another shopper. “This looks to be an improved version. My old one is not dealing as good anymore. Adding to the cart,” a second says.

4 The Hot New Snacklebox

The Sabatier Snacklebox 2-piece Set with Cutting Board Lids has been going seriously viral on social media, and it’s currently $5 off. You can use them to pack a bunch of different snacks, or even to organize crafts. “I got these for my Gen Z nieces 26 & 21 they just love it !” writes a shopper.

5 A Beautiful Kitchen Cart

This Seville Acacia Top Kitchen Cart with Drawers, $134.99, is also a hit with shoppers. “This is a wonderful very high quality build. The material is solid and sturdy. The top looks great. The quality for the price makes this an especially great value. The only thing I wasn’t really sold on was the drawer handles which in my opinion don’t match the rest of the design, so I swapped them out for some more traditional looking handles. Highly recommend this cart,” writes a shopper.

6 A Cakelet Pan for Pumpkin Baked Goods

This Nordic Ware Lil’ Pumpkin Cakelet Pan, $29.99, makes baking pumpkin-shaped desserts like muffins and cupcakes super simple. “Great purchase,” writes a shopper. ” I will use it for little cornbreads.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Women’s Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 A Set of Clean White Dishes

I am a sucker for clean, white dishes. This over&back Rimmed 12-piece Glossy Porcelain Dinnerware Set is on sale for $31.49 online and less in the store, and includes service for four. “I’ve now been using these dishes for a couple weeks and I LOVE them. They seem more well made. Don’t chip easy and unlike ceramic plates, I can put them in the microwave. Only the areas the food is sitting on retain heat, so you can pull it out with burning yourself. Yes, as others said, bowls don’t stack as great as some sets, but I was able to get a set of 8 into the same place as my previous plates. I got them on sale in store for $22, can beat it for that price,” writes a shopper.