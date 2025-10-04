 Skip to content

7 Best New Costco Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This October

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
October 4, 2025
Fact-Checked

From UGG slipper dupes to viral sweatshirts, Costco’s clothing finds are flying off shelves.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
October 4, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a fashion and beauty editor of a few decades, I will let you in on a little secret: All the fashion girlies shop for clothes at Costco. Not only does the warehouse offer great deals on designer items, including shoes, bags, jeans, and sweats, but it also makes its own under the Kirkland Signature label, offering a lot of bang for the buck. This month, there are so many clothing items on my shopping list. Here are the 7 best new Costco clothing finds hitting shelves this October.

1
The New Kirkland UGG Slipper Dupes

Kirkland uggs
Costco

There are two super hot Kirkland Signature clothing and shoe products right now. The first is this amazing UGG Tazman dupe, aka the Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper. All the influencers are going wild over the slipper made from shearling and suede and available in tan and black. It’s $31.99 on the website, but if you buy three, you save an additional $10.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Items With “Member-Only Savings” This Week.

2
The Viral Kirkland Signature Sweatshirt

KS sweatshirt
Costco

Another must-buy clothing item is the Kirkland Signature Unisex Logo Crewneck. This item will sell out fast, as it is one of those Costco collectors’ items that shoppers talk about forever. There is a grey version with tiny Kirkland logos all over and also a black, which just has the brand emblazoned on the front. Each is $21.99.

3
A Holiday Party Worthy Draper James Dress

Draper James dress
Costco

I was delightfully surprised to find this gorgeous Draper James Women’s Knit Dress on the Costco website. In case you don’t know, Draper James is Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle brand. The flattering style features a crew neck and convenient pockets to stash items. I think it makes a fabulous holiday party dress, especially since it comes in green and deep red. And guess what? It’s just $29.99 and eligible for the buy three, get $10 off deal.

4
A Cozy Velour Track Suit in So Many Colors

felina tracksuit
Costco

I am ordering this Felina Women’s Velour Track Suit in every color. The $20 set comes with a full zip hoodie and jogger pants and is so easy to wear. It comes in black, green, and purple in XS to 3X. “I bought this last winter. Love it. Pockets in both the top and bottom. Looks attractive on me. Feels nice and soft. Fabulous price,” writes a shopper.

5
These “Great Quality” Tees

True Classic t-shirts
Costco

True Classic Men’s Classic Crew Neck Tee, 4-pack, $49.99, just landed on the website. “These shirts are true to their advertising. They fit better than any other tshirts,” writes one. “I’ve seen this t-shirt online for $25 each. When Costco offered them I quickly bought a pack of 4 with great colors! The material is great quality, soft, and most of all the T-shirt looks great on my husband! I’m glad they had them online and quickly ordered more for my son-in-law too,” adds another.

6
A Hooded Zip Sweater That Men and Women Are Buying

hooded sweater
Costco

Men and women are buying the Modern Ambition Men’s Full Zip Hooded Sweater, available in beige, blue, and gray for $21.99. “Soft and comfortable! I love it, super cute and I am now buying a different color! I know it’s for men, but it great for the ladies too! I actually wore the beige one today and love it so much, I’m ordering the light blue!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 4 Costco Shopping Changes Happening This Month.

7
And, Super Affordable Winter Coats for Kids

Lands End coat
Costco

Costco always has the best deal on children’s winter coats. Right now, score this Lands’ End Youth Parka, available in black, red, gray, or pink, for $21.99. “Incredible quality and so affordable!” writes a shopper.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Marshalls
    Marshalls
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Marshalls Christmas Decor Finds

    Santa brought art and festive bedding.

  • TJ Maxx
    TJ Maxx
    Daily Living

    7 Best New T.J. Maxx Gift Finds This October

    Savor alpaca throws and chic bar sets.

  • A close up of a person planting a thuja tree/bush
    A close up of a person planting a thuja tree/bush
    Daily Living

    The #1 Tree for Backyard Privacy Year-Round

    Experts say it's the best landscaping option.

  • Costco Clothing
    Costco Clothing
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Costco Clothing Finds in October

    Nab UGG slipper dupes and viral sweatshirts.

  • amazon prime day on a black phone screen with a colorful geometric background
    amazon prime day on a black phone screen with a colorful geometric background
    Daily Living

    11 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Home Deals

    Shop coffee machines, linens, and robot vacuums.

  • walmart store with an orange swirl background
    walmart store with an orange swirl background
    Daily Living

    11 Best New Walmart Home Finds

    A pumpkin-shaped casserole dish? Sold!

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family