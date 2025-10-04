The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a fashion and beauty editor of a few decades, I will let you in on a little secret: All the fashion girlies shop for clothes at Costco. Not only does the warehouse offer great deals on designer items, including shoes, bags, jeans, and sweats, but it also makes its own under the Kirkland Signature label, offering a lot of bang for the buck. This month, there are so many clothing items on my shopping list. Here are the 7 best new Costco clothing finds hitting shelves this October.

1 The New Kirkland UGG Slipper Dupes

There are two super hot Kirkland Signature clothing and shoe products right now. The first is this amazing UGG Tazman dupe, aka the Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper. All the influencers are going wild over the slipper made from shearling and suede and available in tan and black. It’s $31.99 on the website, but if you buy three, you save an additional $10.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Items With “Member-Only Savings” This Week.

2 The Viral Kirkland Signature Sweatshirt

Another must-buy clothing item is the Kirkland Signature Unisex Logo Crewneck. This item will sell out fast, as it is one of those Costco collectors’ items that shoppers talk about forever. There is a grey version with tiny Kirkland logos all over and also a black, which just has the brand emblazoned on the front. Each is $21.99.

3 A Holiday Party Worthy Draper James Dress

I was delightfully surprised to find this gorgeous Draper James Women’s Knit Dress on the Costco website. In case you don’t know, Draper James is Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle brand. The flattering style features a crew neck and convenient pockets to stash items. I think it makes a fabulous holiday party dress, especially since it comes in green and deep red. And guess what? It’s just $29.99 and eligible for the buy three, get $10 off deal.

4 A Cozy Velour Track Suit in So Many Colors

I am ordering this Felina Women’s Velour Track Suit in every color. The $20 set comes with a full zip hoodie and jogger pants and is so easy to wear. It comes in black, green, and purple in XS to 3X. “I bought this last winter. Love it. Pockets in both the top and bottom. Looks attractive on me. Feels nice and soft. Fabulous price,” writes a shopper.

5 These “Great Quality” Tees

True Classic Men’s Classic Crew Neck Tee, 4-pack, $49.99, just landed on the website. “These shirts are true to their advertising. They fit better than any other tshirts,” writes one. “I’ve seen this t-shirt online for $25 each. When Costco offered them I quickly bought a pack of 4 with great colors! The material is great quality, soft, and most of all the T-shirt looks great on my husband! I’m glad they had them online and quickly ordered more for my son-in-law too,” adds another.

6 A Hooded Zip Sweater That Men and Women Are Buying

Men and women are buying the Modern Ambition Men’s Full Zip Hooded Sweater, available in beige, blue, and gray for $21.99. “Soft and comfortable! I love it, super cute and I am now buying a different color! I know it’s for men, but it great for the ladies too! I actually wore the beige one today and love it so much, I’m ordering the light blue!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 4 Costco Shopping Changes Happening This Month.

7 And, Super Affordable Winter Coats for Kids

Costco always has the best deal on children’s winter coats. Right now, score this Lands’ End Youth Parka, available in black, red, gray, or pink, for $21.99. “Incredible quality and so affordable!” writes a shopper.