7 Best New Costco Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

October 3, 2025
From cookware to advent candles, these new Costco gifts are perfect for early holiday shopping.

October 3, 2025
It seemed like just yesterday I was watching fireworks go off on July 4th. Today, the leaves are changing color, and I turned on the heat for the first time this season. Sigh. With Halloween just around the corner, followed by Thanksgiving and the holidays, there is no better time to get a head start on your gift shopping then the present. I always find that the best gifts tend to sell out long before Black Friday. And, since Costco offers competitive pricing every day of the year, there’s no reason not to buy now. Here are the 7 best new Costco gift finds hitting shelves this week.

1
A Tower of Gourmet Food

Stonewall Kitchen
Costco

You can’t get wrong with food. This gourmet Stonewall Kitchen Holiday 4-Box Gift Tower is perfect for the foodie on your list. For $89.99, it comes with nearly 8.5 pounds of delicious treats, including a 37-oz Blueberry Breakfast Box, 26.5-oz Cheese Pairing Collection, 45.5-oz Italian Dinner, and 25.75-oz Pepper Jelly Collection.

2
A Portable Speaker with Big Sound

Sonos Move 2
Costco

Costco is a great place to buy Sonos speakers. The Move 2 is my favorite, as it offers surround-sound quality in a portable speaker that can be moved from room to room. It costs $449 on the Costco website.

3
A Designer Watch for Less

Omega watch
Costco

If you want to splurge on a gift this year, head to Costco. There are so many great items, including this Omega De Ville Prestige Two Tone Automatic Men’s Watch, 36.8mm. The watch appears to be $7,100 on the Omega website, but Costco is selling it for $4,899.99.

4
A Rechargeable Snow Blower

snowblower
costco

‘Tis the season to gift a snowblower. This Greenworks 80V 22″ Snow Blower (2) 4.0Ah Batteries & Dual Port Charger, $899.99, is a clever, easy-to-use, rechargeable device with a 22″ clearing width and 13″ clearing depth, efficiently handling heavy snowfall, and an auto battery switchover ensuring continuous operation, as it comes with two batteries.

5
A Candle Advent Calendar

candle advent
Costco

Advent calendars make a great pre-holiday gift that the recipient can enjoy daily leading up to Christmas. This Slatkin + Co Scentworx Holiday 12 Days of Scent Advent Candle Calendar, $34.99, includes 12 holiday-themed and scented candles, burning up to six hours each.

6
A Beautiful Set of Cookware

greenpan
Costco

Are you shopping for someone who wants new cookware? Costco sells many great pots and pans sets. However, the GreenPan GP5 Hard Anodized 11-piece Cookware Set, just $299.99, is honestly the best deal right now. It comes with five matching pans and three lids in cream, grey, or taupe.

7
And, Gift Cards Galore

gift card uber
Costco

Costco is the only place I buy gift cards. The warehouse’s extensive offering of instant e-gift cards and also hard cards in the store is unparalleled and I’ve never found them discounted more. I often pick up the Uber gift card set at the store, two $50 cards for $80, and divide them up as teacher gifts. There are so many other options, though.

