The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It seemed like just yesterday I was watching fireworks go off on July 4th. Today, the leaves are changing color, and I turned on the heat for the first time this season. Sigh. With Halloween just around the corner, followed by Thanksgiving and the holidays, there is no better time to get a head start on your gift shopping then the present. I always find that the best gifts tend to sell out long before Black Friday. And, since Costco offers competitive pricing every day of the year, there’s no reason not to buy now. Here are the 7 best new Costco gift finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Tower of Gourmet Food

You can’t get wrong with food. This gourmet Stonewall Kitchen Holiday 4-Box Gift Tower is perfect for the foodie on your list. For $89.99, it comes with nearly 8.5 pounds of delicious treats, including a 37-oz Blueberry Breakfast Box, 26.5-oz Cheese Pairing Collection, 45.5-oz Italian Dinner, and 25.75-oz Pepper Jelly Collection.

RELATED: 4 Costco Shopping Changes Happening This Month.

2 A Portable Speaker with Big Sound

Costco is a great place to buy Sonos speakers. The Move 2 is my favorite, as it offers surround-sound quality in a portable speaker that can be moved from room to room. It costs $449 on the Costco website.

3 A Designer Watch for Less

If you want to splurge on a gift this year, head to Costco. There are so many great items, including this Omega De Ville Prestige Two Tone Automatic Men’s Watch, 36.8mm. The watch appears to be $7,100 on the Omega website, but Costco is selling it for $4,899.99.

4 A Rechargeable Snow Blower

‘Tis the season to gift a snowblower. This Greenworks 80V 22″ Snow Blower (2) 4.0Ah Batteries & Dual Port Charger, $899.99, is a clever, easy-to-use, rechargeable device with a 22″ clearing width and 13″ clearing depth, efficiently handling heavy snowfall, and an auto battery switchover ensuring continuous operation, as it comes with two batteries.

5 A Candle Advent Calendar

Advent calendars make a great pre-holiday gift that the recipient can enjoy daily leading up to Christmas. This Slatkin + Co Scentworx Holiday 12 Days of Scent Advent Candle Calendar, $34.99, includes 12 holiday-themed and scented candles, burning up to six hours each.

6 A Beautiful Set of Cookware

Are you shopping for someone who wants new cookware? Costco sells many great pots and pans sets. However, the GreenPan GP5 Hard Anodized 11-piece Cookware Set, just $299.99, is honestly the best deal right now. It comes with five matching pans and three lids in cream, grey, or taupe.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Men’s Clothing Finds for Fall Just Hit Shelves.

7 And, Gift Cards Galore

Costco is the only place I buy gift cards. The warehouse’s extensive offering of instant e-gift cards and also hard cards in the store is unparalleled and I’ve never found them discounted more. I often pick up the Uber gift card set at the store, two $50 cards for $80, and divide them up as teacher gifts. There are so many other options, though.