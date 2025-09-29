7 Best New Costco Men’s Clothing Finds for Fall Just Hit Shelves
These new Costco men’s clothing finds include fleeces, jeans, and viral slippers.
Costco sells everything from cheap toilet paper to flawless diamond engagement rings. The warehouse and its website also have a surprisingly impressive clothing section, filled with name brands and also Kirkland Signature favorites. I shopped the men’s department this week and found many amazing clothing items. Here are the 7 best new Costco clothing for men finds hitting shelves this week.
1
A Cozy Columbia Fleece
This year, there are many great fleeces for men and women, like this Columbia Men’s Big Timber Peak Fleece Full Zip for $34.99. It comes in black and tan, sizes small through XXL. There are also women’s styles from the same brand.
2
This Westerny Men’s Cardigan
I am also loving this Frye Men’s Zip Mock Cardigan. The zip-up sweater has a western vibe but is subtle and neutral enough to wear with almost anything. It comes in tan and blues, sizes small through XXl for $32.99.
3
Faux UGG Slippers
Costco’s faux fur UGG slippers are going seriously viral this season. Pick up a pair of Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper for $31.99 on the website or less in stores. They come in tan and black, in men’s sizes 5 through 13.
4
A Yellowstone-ish Ranchman Denim Jacket
The western Yellowstone vibe is still going strong this fall, and as I am a sucker for a great denim jacket, I love this Wrangler Men’s Ranchman Denim Jacket. The $39.99 coat is lined in fleece to keep you warm and features a canvas collar and interior and body pockets.
5
Kirkland Men’s Jeans
The website just got a new drop of Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jeans, a fan favorite of Costco shoppers, just $16.99 a pair. “If you want high quality jeans at a great price, these are for you. Not only that, you can actually find sizes that you simply cannot find in most stores – for me that was 36×36. I ordered a single pair and as soon as I received them, I order two more. The jeans are great quality and fit. For me, the price cannot be beat. I can’t see paying Levi’s or any of those crazy-high-priced Duluth pants when these are equally as good at a price that is at least a third of most ‘popular’ jeans. If you need the special label on your jeans that no one can see through your belt, press on. If you want a great jean at a great price – with free shipping – get yourself some of these,” writes a shopper.
6
A Low-Key Trendy Kirkland Logo Sweatshirt
Kirkland Signature logo clothes have become somewhat of a cult collector’s item. This Kirkland Signature Unisex Logo Crewneck is low-key trendy right now. Shoppers are stocking up, especially with the $21.99 pricetag. “Amazing quality, bought one for me and my wife. People think its something fancy and as they get closer we share a giggle about it saying Kirkland all over it. I wish they made some pants to match. It would be an amazing decked out airport outfit,” one shopper writes.
7
Vineyard Vines Dupe Lightweight Pants
Why pay Vineyard Vines prices when Costco has lightweight men’s pants for $16.99? Take $3 off Copper & Oak Men’s Tech Pants until October 19. “Purchased for my husband. His favorite for work. He is a landscaper,” writes a shopper.