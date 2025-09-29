7 Best New Costco Men’s Clothing Finds for Fall Just Hit Shelves

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco sells everything from cheap toilet paper to flawless diamond engagement rings. The warehouse and its website also have a surprisingly impressive clothing section, filled with name brands and also Kirkland Signature favorites. I shopped the men’s department this week and found many amazing clothing items. Here are the 7 best new Costco clothing for men finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Cozy Columbia Fleece

This year, there are many great fleeces for men and women, like this Columbia Men’s Big Timber Peak Fleece Full Zip for $34.99. It comes in black and tan, sizes small through XXL. There are also women’s styles from the same brand.

2 This Westerny Men’s Cardigan

I am also loving this Frye Men’s Zip Mock Cardigan. The zip-up sweater has a western vibe but is subtle and neutral enough to wear with almost anything. It comes in tan and blues, sizes small through XXl for $32.99.

3 Faux UGG Slippers

Costco’s faux fur UGG slippers are going seriously viral this season. Pick up a pair of Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper for $31.99 on the website or less in stores. They come in tan and black, in men’s sizes 5 through 13.

4 A Yellowstone-ish Ranchman Denim Jacket

The western Yellowstone vibe is still going strong this fall, and as I am a sucker for a great denim jacket, I love this Wrangler Men’s Ranchman Denim Jacket. The $39.99 coat is lined in fleece to keep you warm and features a canvas collar and interior and body pockets.

5 Kirkland Men’s Jeans

The website just got a new drop of Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jeans, a fan favorite of Costco shoppers, just $16.99 a pair. “If you want high quality jeans at a great price, these are for you. Not only that, you can actually find sizes that you simply cannot find in most stores – for me that was 36×36. I ordered a single pair and as soon as I received them, I order two more. The jeans are great quality and fit. For me, the price cannot be beat. I can’t see paying Levi’s or any of those crazy-high-priced Duluth pants when these are equally as good at a price that is at least a third of most ‘popular’ jeans. If you need the special label on your jeans that no one can see through your belt, press on. If you want a great jean at a great price – with free shipping – get yourself some of these,” writes a shopper.

6 A Low-Key Trendy Kirkland Logo Sweatshirt

Kirkland Signature logo clothes have become somewhat of a cult collector’s item. This Kirkland Signature Unisex Logo Crewneck is low-key trendy right now. Shoppers are stocking up, especially with the $21.99 pricetag. “Amazing quality, bought one for me and my wife. People think its something fancy and as they get closer we share a giggle about it saying Kirkland all over it. I wish they made some pants to match. It would be an amazing decked out airport outfit,” one shopper writes.

7 Vineyard Vines Dupe Lightweight Pants

Why pay Vineyard Vines prices when Costco has lightweight men’s pants for $16.99? Take $3 off Copper & Oak Men’s Tech Pants until October 19. “Purchased for my husband. His favorite for work. He is a landscaper,” writes a shopper.