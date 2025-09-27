5 Costco Holiday Favorites Just Returned to Shelves

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With so much going on over the holidays, it can be a real savior to have a one-stop shopping option like Costco. From the delicious baked goods that are perfect for get-togethers to the everyday essentials for hosting, that membership card can feel like the gift that keeps on giving. And if you’re big on traditions, you’ll also be happy to know that the warehouse retailer is bringing back some of its shopper festive favorites that will get your home looking fit for the season. Read on for the Costco holiday favorites that just returned to shelves.

1 Giant Advent Calendar

If there’s one thing that’s better than counting down for the holidays, it’s being rewarded for your patience each day. However, this supersized advent calendar takes things to the next level when it comes to festive treats.

According to a TikTik post from @CostcoHotFinds, this five-foot-tall version is filled with 24 days worth of delicious, full-sized Lindt chocolates. Not to ruin the surprise too much, but you can expect bags of Lindor truffles, Excellence chocolate bars, and the chocolatier’s iconic gold bear.

“I can’t believe this is real!” they exclaim. “It’s the most fun and delicious countdown to the holidays ever.”

The only drawback? This product is only available in select Costco locations, so be sure to check ahead (and also beat the crowds before they sell out).

2 Light-Up Reindeer & Lamp Post

Even if there’s no snow in the forecast, you can give your yard the perfect wintery look with the right decorations. This set of three lit-up reindeer can be the glittery glow-up your garden needs, illuminated by a total of 756 LED lights (as well as 124 lights that create a twinkle effect). According to a video posted by TikTok user @CostcoAndSamsClubMama, the set was available for $229.99 in-store and $264.99 on the Costco website.

Want to round out the set? You can also pick up a 7-foot-tall triple lantern lamp post that goes above and beyond when it comes to shimmering. Grab your own for $149.99 in-store or $189.99 online.

3 Disney Village

Looking to work your love of all things Mickey Mouse into your holiday decor motif? This 13-piece Disney holiday village set is the perfect way to do it! It comes complete with figurines featuring all your favorite Disney characters, two houses, a Christmas tree, blinking lights, and a working skating rink that adds motion to your decorations.

The whole village can be yours for $129.99 in-store, per @CostcoAndSamsClubMama. You can also grab it for $139.99 online.

4 Pre-Lit Tree

While it might be a nice tradition to head down to the lot every year to pick a tree, there’s no denying that it can be a lot of work—especially amid all of the holiday commitments. If you want to save yourself some time (and avoid having to vacuum up all those pine needles), Costco has you covered with a 7.5-foot-tall artificial pre-lit Christmas tree.

As the name suggests, this “faux-fir” comes ready to dazzle with twinkling lights already attached to the branches. No more untangling and stringing up bulbs necessary! You can use this same holiday decoration must-have for years to come for just $459.99 in-store or $579.99 online.

5 Reindeer and Trees Figurines

Need something fancy and festive for your foyer? This five-piece reindeer and pine tree figurine set is back in stores, providing a sleek and slightly understated way to get the look you’re going for. And you might not even need to go into your local Costco for it: It’s available on the website for $76.99.