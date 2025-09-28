I love shopping at Costco. Where else can you buy a fluffy sheepskin rug, New York Strip Steaks, a Sonos Move 2 speaker, fresh flowers, and a pair of fake Uggs all in one shopping trip? If you are on the hunt for bedding, the warehouse and website are sneaky good resources to find everything from game-changing mattress toppers and pillows to cozy sheets and blankets. here are the 7 best new Costco bedding finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Game-Changer Mattress Topper

I have tried out pretty much every mattress topper over the years. The Dormeo Mattress Topper, starting at $219.99 for a twin, transforms your mattress instantly. “I realized to late that the Tempur-pedic we bought was TOO SOFT. I would wake up with lower back and hip pain from sleeping on my sides. After investing thousands of dollars, I didn’t want to keep sleeping in the guest bed. It’s difficult to find a mattress pad that is meant to be supportive/firm. I can say after one week of sleeping on the Dormeo, my life is changed! This mattress pad on top of the tempurpedic offers much more support to my back & hips without feeling hard. I know some people say its very firm, but it isn’t. The coils feel squishy and I no longer feel like I am sinking in quicksand in my bed. Would recommend!” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Items Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 The Coziest Faux Fur Blanket

Costco is selling multiple Pendleton Faux Fur Luxe Blanket patterns, which are $41.99 for a Queen. “This is such a soft blanket that can also be used as a pretty blanket/comforter,” writes a shopper. “This blanket is incredibly soft, heavy, and warm. It also looks very nice,” adds another.

3 A Bed Wedge Pillow

Shoppers love this Bed Wedge Pillow, $33.99. “This is perfect to support extra pillows, sitting upright in bed. I like that information can also use it at the foot of the bed, keeping the blanket off of my feet,” one shopper says. “Great little bed wedge! I have acid reflux and it gives my pillow just a little lift, not too much. Easy to make the bed too as I just leave it in place,” adds another.

4 A Cooling Blanket for Hot Sleepers

If you sleep hot, this Cooling Blanket, $36.97, will transform your slumber. “We have several types of cooling blankets and so far this is the best one. Very soft and pliable (not all of them are) and washes well. Does keep us cool. I also use as a heat barrier between me and my dog who is insufferable at night and does not understand’personal space’. I ended up buying two, one for me and one for the dog. It has worked well so far when temps have been in the high 80s and only get down to 78 at night,” one shopper commented.

5 A Sateen Duvet Cover

If you love silky sheets, shoppers recommend this Ettitude Signature Sateen Duvet Cover, $149.99, available online only in multiple color options. “Better than silk, best sheets I have ever slept on,” writes a shopper. Another adds it is “very soft material.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

6 Luxurious Down Pillows 60 Percent Off

I am a sucker for a down pillow. I was shocked that Costco is selling this high-end Stearns and Foster Luxurious 800 Fill Power White Goose Down Pillow, $229.99 for a queen. “Amazing quality pillows. Bought 4 King size for my King size bed. Was using low quality polyester fill pillows for years and finally decided to give these a try. A bit pricey at $200 a pillow, but at Downlite (the manufacturer) these are $1000 per set. Definitely a good 60% discount ($800 spent instead of $2000). As for performance, these fluff up incredibly well and are stuffed with down. As you lay on the pillow it will conform to your neck and if you need more support you can manipulate the free portion of the pillow towards your desired area. Overall incredibly satisfied. Now if only the Stearns and Foster King Size Down Comforter that matches these pillows would come back into stock, fingers crossed,” writes a shopper.

7 And, a Kirkland Signature Oldie But Goodie

While not new, you can’t go wrong with a Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set, one of Costco’s most highly hyped and positively reviewed products. “I cannot say enough good things about these sheets. The extra-thick elastic and design of the corners on the fitted sheet raises the bar for all other companies. My husband now prefers these sheets to other brands and I am certainly a fan, too. The threadcount is good: not so low that it shrinks alot or pills; not so high that the sheets can’t breathe and makes it hot to sleep. The pima cotton is excellent (also helps with anti-pilling) and it is grown here in the USA. The only thing that could make these sheets exceptional was if they were silver-infused like our, previously, favored sheets. Oh. And more color choices. A ballet pink or a deep plum. If I have to, I will dye my own. These sheets are that good!” writes a shopper.