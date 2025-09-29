Costco Is Selling This Season’s Hottest Toy Earlier Than Anywhere Else

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As the mother of a Lego-obsessed tween, I can honestly say that my warehouse membership has saved hundreds of dollars on Lego sets alone. The store and also the Costco website often sell the hottest Lego sets and bundles for much less than the Lego store, Target, and every other retail outlet. However, this week, shoppers were extra excited to find a highly anticipated Lego kit at their local warehouse, not only under retail price, but a whole week ahead of the official release date.

Lego Nintendo Game Boy Is Now in Warehouses

According to multiple Redditors and people on social media, Costco is selling the Lego Nintendo Game Boy days before its official release date and for a fraction of the price of other places.

“Costco already has the LEGO Nintendo Game Boy 72046 before the October 1st release date — $48.99 compared to $59.99 retail,” one shopper exclaimed in a Reddit post. Lots of shoppers commented that they weren’t yet available in their local warehouses. However, people in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and California have confirmed sightings.

If you find the Lego Game Boy set, you should buy it immediately, as the sets are quickly selling out. One shopper revealed that their Costco “got in on Tuesday, and they sold out by Thursday.”

Lots of Costco Influencers Are Sharing About It

All the Costco influencers are sharing about the item. “NEW LEGO Game Boy at Costco! This nostalgic build comes with two classic game cartridges with changeable screens! It seriously looks so fun!! Get it for $48.99, which is a great deal compared to regular retail price!! #costco #lego #gameboy,” Costco Buys shared in a post last week. “It’s double the price on Amazon!! Wow,” commented a follower. Most of the comments were customers eager to buy it, asking which locations currently have it.

Costco New Deals also shared about the item. “Runn to Costco for this deal!! Had to share asap Costco has Nintendo LEGO deal early in stock and in a great price too compared to its retail $60,” they wrote. “This looks 1:1 scale 💯 worth it,” commented a follower. “It’s not even supposed to be out until Oct 1 release date,” added another shopper. “Resellers will be knocking soon!!” a third chimed in.

It’s likely the Lego Game Boy won’t hit the Costco website until October 1. However, there are a lot of great sets on there, including Lego Super Mario, Lego Marvel, the Lego Sunflower bundle, and lots of Lego botanical sets.