 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

Costco Is Selling This Season’s Hottest Toy Earlier Than Anywhere Else

Costco is selling the Lego Nintendo Game Boy ahead of release and for less than retail.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 29, 2025
Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 29, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As the mother of a Lego-obsessed tween, I can honestly say that my warehouse membership has saved hundreds of dollars on Lego sets alone. The store and also the Costco website often sell the hottest Lego sets and bundles for much less than the Lego store, Target, and every other retail outlet. However, this week, shoppers were extra excited to find a highly anticipated Lego kit at their local warehouse, not only under retail price, but a whole week ahead of the official release date.

Lego Nintendo Game Boy Is Now in Warehouses

According to multiple Redditors and people on social media, Costco is selling the Lego Nintendo Game Boy days before its official release date and for a fraction of the price of other places.

“Costco already has the LEGO Nintendo Game Boy 72046 before the October 1st release date — $48.99 compared to $59.99 retail,” one shopper exclaimed in a Reddit post. Lots of shoppers commented that they weren’t yet available in their local warehouses. However, people in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and California have confirmed sightings.

If you find the Lego Game Boy set, you should buy it immediately, as the sets are quickly selling out. One shopper revealed that their Costco “got in on Tuesday, and they sold out by Thursday.”

RELATED: 5 Costco Holiday Favorites Just Returned to Shelves.

Lots of Costco Influencers Are Sharing About It

All the Costco influencers are sharing about the item. “NEW LEGO Game Boy at Costco! This nostalgic build comes with two classic game cartridges with changeable screens! It seriously looks so fun!! Get it for $48.99, which is a great deal compared to regular retail price!! #costco #lego #gameboy,” Costco Buys shared in a post last week. “It’s double the price on Amazon!! Wow,” commented a follower. Most of the comments were customers eager to buy it, asking which locations currently have it.

Costco New Deals also shared about the item. “Runn to Costco for this deal!! Had to share asap Costco has Nintendo LEGO deal early in stock and in a great price too compared to its retail $60,” they wrote. “This looks 1:1 scale 💯 worth it,” commented a follower. “It’s not even supposed to be out until Oct 1 release date,” added another shopper. “Resellers will be knocking soon!!” a third chimed in.

It’s likely the Lego Game Boy won’t hit the Costco website until October 1. However, there are a lot of great sets on there, including Lego Super Mario, Lego Marvel, the Lego Sunflower bundle, and lots of Lego botanical sets.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • trader joe's storefront with a pumpkin background
    trader joe's storefront with a pumpkin background
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Trader Joe's Items

    How about some Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer?

  • Lego game boy
    Lego game boy
    Daily Living

    Costco Is Selling This Hottest Toy Early

    Nab the Lego Nintendo Game Boy.

  • 7 Best New Costco Clothing for Men Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    7 Best New Costco Clothing for Men Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Costco Clothing for Men Finds

    Enjoy fleeces, jeans, and viral slippers.

  • A Costco Wholesale entrance store Warehouse store in Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary.
    A Costco Wholesale entrance store Warehouse store in Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary.
    Daily Living

    4 Costco Shopping Changes Happening This Month

    The bulk-buy store is trying hard to fight tariffs.

  • 7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Decor Finds

    They are already hitting shelves.

  • view in the driver's side window of a black car
    view in the driver's side window of a black car
    Money

    5 Cars Guaranteed to Last 200,000 Miles

    A mechanic says one will even go 300,000.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family