The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Every month, Costco offers new deals on everything from delicious food and drinks to designer clothes, beauty products, and even name-brand electronics and appliances. This month is no exception. The latest Member-Only Savings and Everyday Values brochure is here and filled with fabulous deals of the highest level, all running through October 19. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Costco items with member-only savings this week.

1 Dyson V9 Wet and Dry Stick Vacuum

The Dyson V9 Submarine Extra Cordless Wet and Dry Stick Vacuum with Additional Wet Cleaner Head, is a new cordless wet and dry stick vacuum, currently $120 off. “Wet vac is awesome,” a shopper writes. “Wet vac cleans awesome.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Men’s Clothing Finds for Fall Just Hit Shelves.

2 Thomasville Tisdale Modular Sectional 6-piece Dark Gray with Storage Ottoman

The Thomasville Tisdale Modular Sectional 6-piece Dark Gray with Storage Ottoman is $400 this month, bringing the online price down to $1,399.99, including delivery, setup, and packaging removal. “Amazing couch for the price!” writes a shopper. “Bought the sectional 3 months ago, and we LOVE it! Great quality, durable, easy to keep clean, and comfy. We got this couch and have a one year old. I was so worried about stains and the couch is super easy to keep clean. Our family and friends loved it so much that they went out and bought this couch but in a different color. It’s so versatile. You can arrange it in many different ways to suite your lifestyle or living space. Easy to rearrange.”

3 A Cat Condo with Purrfect Reviews

If you feel like spoiling your cat, this is the month. Catry Pasadena 54 inch Cat Tree, With 5 Levels and Condo is $20 off until October 19. “This is the best made cat tree I’ve ever ordered. Quality materials use. Both of my cats love it and it’s obvious when compared to their last tree how much more they like this one,” writes a shopper. “The cat tree was easy to assemble and came well packaged with simple instructions. It is sturdy and heavy to prevent tip overs. My cat LOVES it!!” adds another.

4 Gloves for the Family

As an experienced Costco shopper I can tell you that by the time it gets cold, you might not be able to find the right size of gloves at your local warehouse. Right now, children’s HEAD gloves are $2 off, while adults are $3 off, both men and women’s sizes. “Repeat purchase,” writes a shopper. “I bought a pair of these about 5 years ago. They quickly became my go-to gloves for driving. I noticed they began to show a bit of wear this year so I bought a new pair to have in reserve. They have decent dexterity, are anti slip on the steering wheel and I don’t have to remove them to use my phone. Very comfortable too. The anti slip does not peel off.”

5 An Air Fryer for $15 Off

If you have been shopping around for the best deals on air fryers, Costco has a great one this month. The Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Window & Light is $15 off, bringing the online price down to $44.99. “Changed my life in the kitchen,” writes a mom of 5, who always needs to make sure there is food ready at any time. “I found this air fryer the exact thing I need in my kitchen. I love it!! So easy to cook, it fast and the basket is big enough you can make food for the whole family in a short time, the food tastes better in a healthier version I just made chicken nuggets and fries and the kitchen stayed all clean without the smell of the burnt oil. It’s very friendly to use so even my teens can make a quick meal for themselves. The first time it smell like a burnt plastic, when you use. it says it can last for the first few times of using but for me in the second time already was barely any smell!” they wrote.

6 Designer Face Cream for a Steal

Costco sells lots of name-brand beauty and skincare products for less. This month, take $15 off PerriconeMD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Intensive Overnight Moisturizer, 2 fl oz, 2-pack. “Love this rich cream! Absorbs easily, leaving a smooth, silky feel to the skin. It’s listed for $185 a jar on the perricone website. Such a deal!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, Cozy Lounge Pants for Men

We have already established that Costco is a great place to shop for clothes. This month, Nautica Men’s Lounge Pant, 2-pack, is an additional $5 off the already low price. “Very nice lounge pants. Very comfortable for my husband. Nice fabric and pockets!” writes a shopper.