9 Best New Costco, Target, and Sephora Advent Calendars This Year

Over the last few holiday seasons, Advent calendars have become less of a leading-up-to-holiday-gifts item and more of a main attraction. When we were kids, the holiday countdown items were filled with chocolate or tiny trinkets, costing under $10. Today’s advent calendars are made by luxury brands and feature full-size and mini products, ranging from jewelry, toys, and candles to bath bombs and even makeup. Which ones should you splurge on in 2025? Here are the best new Advent calendars from Target, Sephora, Ulta, Costco, and more.

1 The Lush Advent Calendar

I literally get excited every year when the Lush advent calendars drop. This year, there are a few to choose from, from the 12 Days of Christmas, $134, to the ultra-luxurious Lush Advent Calendar, $315. The craveable item has 25 favorites, including full-size holiday bath bombs, scented candles, perfume, Bubble Bars, and more.

2 The Schylling NeehDoh Advent Calendar at Walmart

I am going to purchase the Schylling NeeDoh Advent Calendar for my daughter, which is $24.88 at Walmart. This reasonably priced item might sell out, as it is filled with 24 days of squishy surprises, including mini NeeDohs in bright colors, new textures, and playful holiday-inspired shapes.

3 The Jurlique Holiday Advent Calendar

Skincare advent calendars are a favorite of mine, as you get to have fun and try out lots of products. This year, the Jurlique Holiday Advent Calendar is getting lots of attention, as it comes with $422.50 worth of 24 conscious beauty favorites, retailing for $177. It also comes in a bespoke botanical artwork box designed by Australian artist Steph Brooke.

4 L’Occitane Advent Calendar at Sephoria

Sephora is getting in so many fun beauty boxes, including the L’Occitane 24 Day Advent Calendar Gift Set, an annual favorite. It’s basically a treasure chest of the beloved brand’s best products, including lotions, creams, serums, and oils for the body, face, and hair. Get it all for $135.

5 The Alo Advent Calendar

Another one of my favorite Advent calendars of the year is from a beloved celebrity lifestyle brand. The Alo Advent Calendar, $280, is available for preorder, filled with 24 days of beauty and wellness, worth over $450. I don’t want to ruin the surprise, but expect everything from skincare and candles to Alo gear.

6 Slatkin + Co Scentworx Holiday 12 Days of Scent Advent Candle Calendar at Costco

Don’t sleep on this new Costco item that just dropped if you love candles. This Slatkin + Co Scentworx Holiday 12 Days of Scent Advent Candle Calendar, $34.99, includes 12 holiday-themed and scented candles, burning up to six hours each.

7 LEGO City Advent Calendar at Target

The LEGO City Advent Calendar 2025 has arrived at Target and will sell out long before September 1. It’s currently on sale for $20.99 and filled with buildables and figurines.

8 A Manly Bands Advent Calendar

While many of the options cater toward women, the Manly Bands The Advent Calendar, $200, is filled with $400 worth of men-centric goodies, including a mystery metal ring, a mystery 3 pack of The Best Man silicone rings, Beanie w/leather patch, First Aid Kit, Men’s bracelet, cufflinks, Pocket knife, Money clip, Leather pocket measuring tape, mini screwdriver set, a bottle opener and a nail kit. It’s currently available for preorder.

9 MAC 24 Mystery Must-Haves Advent Calendar at Ulta

The MAC 24 Mystery Must-Haves Advent Calendar is a must-buy for makeup lovers. It is filled with 24 full-sized and mini surprises to unbox daily, featuring best-selling and limited-edition products for $245.