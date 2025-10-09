7 Luxury Designer Deals You Can Score at Costco Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco is one of the best places to shop for the cheapest eggs, rotisserie chicken, milk, and paper towels in town. However, the warehouse and website are also sneaky spots to find designer and name-brand deals. I was shocked by some of the items selling this week, including a Burberry cashmere scarf, hundreds under retail, and luxury perfume and skincare, also a fraction of the price of other stores. Here are the 7 best designer and name-brand deals at Costco right now.

1 The Iconic Burberry Check Cashmere Scarf

As a longtime fashion editor I was shocked to see the iconic Burberry Check Cashmere Scarf at Costco for just $349.99 after $50 off. “I’ve wanted this scarf for years! I even have a knockoff that’s cashmink aka acrylic. I ordered the signature beige color and it’s beautiful! No worries about authenticity. It’s definitely real! The label matches exactly to the Burberry website. Thank you Costco for making this scarf more affordable!” writes a shopper. “I purchased the tan coloured scarf and I absolutely love it. The colour is rich and the cashmere is oh so soft. When items like this one pop up, you gotta grab them! This is authentic Burberry,” adds another.

2 So Many Designer Shades, Including This Pair of Saint Laurents

Where did you get your designer shades? Oh, Costco, I will respond after snagging this pair of timeless Saint Laurent SL281SLIM Sunglasses for $159.99. This is a steal considering designer shades like these cost more than $500 at your local department store. I also saw super cute options from Bottega Veneta, John Varvatos, and Ray-Ban.

3 Birkenstock Sandals for Less

If you have been waiting for a good time to buy a new pair of Birkenstocks, now is better than ever. Costco sells the classic Arizona sandals for $99.99 in various colors and sizes. “Great deal for real leather. I ordered the light brown, which is actually called tobacco brown. Suede-lined foot bed, oiled leather upper, Birkenstock quality, and an unbeatable price. These run about $140 anywhere else,” writes a shopper.

4 So Many Designer Fragrances

Before spending hundreds of dollars on luxury fragrances at high-end department stores, ensure Costco doesn’t have it first. The website currently has unbelievable deals on various bottles of Creed, Diptyque, Clive Christian, and even Roja Amber Aoud, which retails for a whopping $790 at Bloomingdale’s but costs $499.99 at Costco.

5 Luxury Skincare for Hundreds Under Retail

Costco is also a sneaky source for beauty insiders to buy luxury skincare. You can save hundreds of dollars on a single bottle of face cream or serum from La Mer, La Prairie, Cle de Peau, Sisley, and Shiseido.

6 Lots of High-End Cookware

Shopping for a new set of cookware? Costco sells many name-brand options, including this GreenPan GP5 Hard Anodized 11-piece Cookware Set in a few color options, which is just $299.99. They also sell an All-Clad set for $1699.99 and a Caraway for $999.99.

7 And, High-End Espresso Machines

If you want to splurge on a small kitchen appliance like an espresso maker, splurge and save at Costco. For example, the website has a few Jura machines, including the Jura S8 Automatic Coffee Machine, for $2,399. It might seem expensive, but the same machine is at least $200 more at other stores.