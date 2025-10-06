7 Best New Halloween Inflatables From Costco, Home Depot, and More This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Halloween is just a few weeks away. If you haven’t started decorating, get on it! This year, there are so many great Halloween inflatables that will instantly transform your yard into a spooky paradise. Here are the 7 best new Halloween inflatables from Walmart, Home Depot, Costco, Target, and more.

1 6.5′ Bluey Family Halloween Inflatable at Costco

If you are one of those “go big or go home” Halloween people, consider adding this 6.5′ Bluey Family Halloween Inflatable scene to your yard. The self-inflating piece features 10 LED lights and features the Heeler Family dressed for Halloween, Dad as a pirate, Mum as a mummy, Bingo as a witch, and Bluey as a vampire. Get it for $30 off right now, just $99.99.

2 This Giant Creepy Crawler From Walmart

Over at Walmart, this Ayieyill 10Ft Halloween Inflatables Decorations Spider, on sale for $33.99, is a must-buy. It has built-in Magic LED color lights, red eyes, long fangs, and orange and purple legs, making it look lifelike and scary. It is also equipped with a high-performance waterproof fan and UL-certified adapter for fast inflation and a 10-foot power cord for convenience.

3 An Adorable Ghost From Target

Target has lots of inflatable options, including this 3.5′ Standing Ghost Inflatable Halloween Decoration White from the Hyde and EEK! Boutique. Get it for $21.99 on sale. “Absolutely adorable! Perfect addition to our front yard. Easy and very visible!” writes a shopper. “Fastest inflation ever,” adds another. “Perfect size for us as we live in a townhome with a small front yard. This is my first time owning an outdoor inflatable and the reason being is because I thought set up would be difficult. This is seriously just plug in and walk away. It blows up within seconds and is weighted so it doesn’t fly away. Unplug it and the air comes out and it flattens beautifully to fold up and store. Adorable ghost great quality.”

4 A Spooky Skeleton at Five Below

Over at Five Below, this skeleton inflatable for $20 has been a favorite this season. It is designed to look like it is coming out of the ground, spookifying your front yard.

5 The Pumpkin Reaper at Home Depot

Another scary inflatable courtesy of Home Depot is this 7 ft. LED Pumpkin Reaper Halloween Inflatable for $34.99. “No Problems,” writes a shopper. “Easy, Just plug up and secure with stakes and you are good.”

6 An Adorable Hello Kitty Jack O’Lantern at Target

If you want something a little cuter displayed in your yard, this Hello Kitty 3′ Airblown in Jack O’Lantern Outfit Halloween Inflatable Decoration is the cat’s meow. “It is the cutest inflatable!!! Perfect size and definitely worth the price!!” writes a shopper.

7 And, Mickey Mouse at Michaels

If you are a Disney family, head to Michaels and pick up this 3ft. Airblown® Inflatable Halloween Mickey Mouse Cutie, $49.99. “Nice quality! Brings happiness,” writes a shopper. “Great Halloween item at a Great Price!” adds another.