The closer it gets to the holidays, Costco stores are bringing in more and more amazing goodies. From cozy clothes, including the viral Kirkland Signature Ugg slippers and blanket-style hoodie to holiday gifts galore, there are so many new items in your warehouse and online this week. Here are the 11 best new Costco items hitting shelves mid-October.

1 Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl Vinyl LP

Lots of shoppers are ordering the Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl Vinyl LP, which is so popular that there is a limit of one transaction per membership with a max of four units. The Sweat & Vanilla Perfume Edition is pressed on Portofino Orange Glitter Vinyl and can be yours for $33.99.

2 A 9-Foot Christmas Tree with Thousands of Lights

According to shoppers, this 9′ Pre-lit Radiant Micro LED with Twinkle Artificial Christmas Tree, $859.99, is a stunner. It has 2,700 LED lights and 11 lighting functions. It also qualifies for Costco Direct savings, so if you buy two items, save an additional $200.

3 A Cozy Robe for $21

This Room Service Women’s Cozy Robe comes in pink and cream, each just $20.99. Be forewarned: It’s such a great deal and amazing gift idea that it’s selling out fast.

4 A Designer Dress for the Holidays

I love that you can buy a designer dress for under $30 at Costco, perfect for holiday parties. This Draper James cocktail dress comes in dark green and red, sizes XS to XXL. “This dress is very flattering, has pockets, and would be great to wear for the holidays. The dark green color with silver/gold shimmer through out is so pretty,” writes a shopper.

5 And, the Kirkland Ugg Slides

There are lots of UGG dupes on the market, but shoppers maintain that the Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper for $31.99 is the best. It comes in tan and black and shoppers confirm each is high-quality. “I bought these this week and they are super soft and fit just like some higher priced ones, which I also have. They are made with shearling and sheepskin. It is a great price. The sizing is hard for me (no half sizes) but I got the snugger ones since they will stretch out a bit,” writes one.

6 A Lego Botanical Set

Costco is getting so many amazing Lego sets in for the holidays. You can’t go wrong with the LEGO Hibiscus & Lotus Bundle, $73.99. It has two beautiful botanical sets, appropriate for ages eight and up.

7 An All-Clad Enameled Cast Iron Skillet

Costco is the best place to buy name-brand cookware for less. They just got in one of my favorites, the All-Clad Enameled Cast Iron 12 Inch Skillet, $114.99. The skillet is made of recovered materials and is perfect for cooking meats, veggies, eggs, or anything else on the menu.

8 A Set of Three Luxury Reed Diffusers

This set of three Ashleigh and Burwood Luxury Fragranced Reed Diffusers, $34.99, has been a quick hit with shoppers. “Lovely scent. Not overpowering at all!” writes one.

9 A Rechargeable Driver and Drill

I am obsessed with Greenworks rechargeable gadgets. This Greenworks 24V Drill & Impact Driver 2x2Ah Battery, 4Ah Battery, Charger, is on my to-buy list. It comes with an Impact Driver and Drill Driver and all the batteries needed for $299.99.

10 A Hoodie That Is Basically a Big Blanket

Have you ever felt like wearing a blanket? The Wayy Big Hoodie Unisex, $24.99, is basically the hoodie equivalent of it. It comes in a bunch of colors and makes a great gift, per shoppers. “Saw online……shipped direct. Teen hasn’t taken off since receiving!! Saw in warehouse, very cute n cozy…..may get my own. Def considering for Christmas gifts!” writes one.

11 A GreenPan Cookware Set

Costco is selling the popular GreenPan GP5 Hard Anodized 11-piece Cookware Set in multiple color options for just $299.99. This set is a serious game-changer for cooking. It comes with five pans, including a stock pot, three lids, and a few cooking utensils.