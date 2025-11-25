7 Best New Dollar Tree Name-Brand Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week

Including knockoffs for Huda Beauty, Bath & Body Works, e.l.f., and more.

If you’re looking for different ways to save money during the holiday season, Dollar Tree has you covered. The discount retailer has a wide selection of name-brand dupes, including makeup essentials inspired by Huda Beauty and e.l.f., as well as laundry care items that remind us of our favorite Bath & Body Works scents. Save up to $38 when you purchase these Dollar Tree dupes instead.

1 Dupe for Huda Beauty Easy Bake Powder

Is the new Ioni Cosmetics Ube Setting Powder a dupe for Huda Beauty’s Easy Bake Powder? According to TikToker @paigeconstantino, “the packaging could use some work,” but the color and application is “giving Huda Beauty.”

“This might be my favorite setting powder I’ve ever found at Dollar Tree,” she raved on TikTok. “There’s no words. Dollar Tree, you did it again!”

The dupe sells for $1.25 at Dollar Tree, which is $38 cheaper than the name brand.

2 Dupe for e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

Shoppers love e.l.f. ‘s Power Grip Primer, a hyaluronic acid-based gel that grips your face for all-day moisture, without leaving skin oily or getting in the way of makeup. However, some argue that paying $11 for less than a fluid ounce of product isn’t worth it. That’s why many customers are grabbing this Gel Grip Face Primer dupe from b.Pure instead.

“Well, I will be getting a few of these,” beauty influencer @itsalexissimone said in a viral TikTok, calling the dupe “insanity.”

3 Dupe for Bath & Body Works Fragrance Boosters

This just in: Dollar Tree has Bath & Body Works Fragrance Boosters dupes for $1.50 each! Sold under the brand Homebright, the collection features three scents that sound very familiar: Pink Champagne (a.k.a Champagne Toast), Calming Lavender (a.k.a Lavender Vanilla), and Spring Linen (a.k.a. Sundrenched Linen).

You could purchase all three scents for $4.50, which would still be $15 less than one B&BW fragrance booster.

4 Dupe for Scrub Daddy Sponge

The cult-favorite Scrub Daddy Sponge ($7 at Amazon) now has a dupe at Dollar Tree under the name “Scrub Buddies.” You might as well pick up several Scrub Buddies for the price of a single Scrub Daddy.

5 Dupe for Bath & Body Works Foaming Hand Soap

Another Bath & Body Works dupe has entered the villa: Spa Luxury‘s Limited-Edition Winter Foaming Hand Soap. They come in two B&BW-inspired fragrances, including Vanilla Bean and Sparkling Cashmere. They retail for $1.50 a piece versus B&BW’s $8 price tag.

6 Dupe for Gisou’s Honey Infused Hydrating Lip Oil

Ioni Cosmetics has dropped two new dupes for Gisou’s Honey Infused Hydrating Lip Oil. The hydrating lip gloss comes in shades Honey and Clear Vanilla and are supposed to be an affordable take on the Mirsalehi honey-based formula from Gisou, according to TikToker @rachelxburrows. Plus, it’s $26.50 cheaper.

7 Dupe for O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream

According to TikToker @jerseyjenbb, XtraCare’s Active Hands Cream is a certified dupe for O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream.

“If I had to choose one over the other, I would grab the Dollar Tree one all day. It feels just as good if not better. It feels a little thicker, like it would [have] a little bit more protection from the elements, and feels like there would be more protection if you had real dry, cracked skin,” she revealed in a video.

Better yet, the XtraCare version saves you $8.