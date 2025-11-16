9 Best New Dollar Tree Name-Brand Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week

Save up to $28 on dupes for Victoria's Secret, Rare Beauty, Neutrogena, and more.

I love trying new beauty and skincare products as much as the next person, but with inflation, my budget can only take me so far; hence, I’m always scouring Dollar Tree for affordable dupes. Touchland, Dove, Rare Beauty, and Sol de Janeiro are just some of the marquee brands I’ve seen recently duped at Dollar Tree—and no one can ever tell the difference. Here are the nine best new DT name-brand dupes hitting shelves this week.

1 Dupe for Touchland Power Mist

TikToker @rachelxburrows spotted four new scents in b.Pure’s Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer line, which many shoppers claim is a dupe for Touchland’s Power Mist. New to the collection are Sugar Plum, Champagne, Peach, and Confetti Cake. Best of all, they cost $18.50 less than Touchland.

2 Dupe for EOS 24-Hour Body Lotion

‘Tis the season for dry, cracked skin. Get ahead of it with Pure Silk’s 24-Hour Moisturizing Body Lotion, a $1.50 dupe for EOS’ 24-Hour Body Lotion.

It comes in two very similar scents: Fresh + Comfy and Creamy Cashmere. That’s nearly $10 in savings, compared to EOS’ $11 price tag at Target.

3 Dupe for hismile V34 Colour Corrector Serum for Teeth Brightening

As TikToker @shopwithkeke found, Dollar Tree also has a dupe for hismile V34 Colour Corrector Serum for Teeth Brightening under the brand PearlyWhite. Their packaging and formula are nearly identical, promising all the same benefits for a fraction of the cost. It retails for $1.25, versus hismile’s $29 CVS price tag.

4 Dupe for Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Touch Hand Cream

Sol de Janeiro may have a cult following, but its steep prices keep many curious shoppers in the dark. That’s why many prefer Spa Luxury, whose Brazilian Sol and Brazilian Orchid Hand Creams work and smell just like Sol de Janeiro’s.

For reference, Sol de Janeiro Brazilia Touch Hand Cream retails for $16 at Ulta. Comparably, Dollar Tree sells Spa Luxury hand creams in packs of two for just $1.50.

5 Dupe for Dove’s Limited-Edition Holiday Treat Collection

Like many beauty brands, Dove put out its Limited-Edition Holiday Treat Collection, featuring body washes, body scrubs, antiperspirants, body mists, and bar soaps in winter-inspired fragrances.

Items range from $6 to $9 at Target, which isn’t expensive per se. However, when you compare it to The Spathecary’s $1.25 dupes at Dollar Tree, which come in nearly the same scents and product types, you might begin to reconsider.

6 Dupe for ColourPop Turmeric Brightening Face Milk

“I don’t know why it’s taken me this long to talk about the ColourPop Tumeric Face Milk Dupe, but this stuff is so, so, so good!” raved TikToker @rachelxburrows, highlighting Global Beauty Care’s Tumeric Face Milk serum.

Global Beauty Care offers its face milk for $1.25, while ColourPop’s version goes for $14 a pop.

7 Dupe for Neutrogena Acne Body Wash

Neutrogena is a mainstay in the skincare industry, but XtraCare may be giving the brand a run for its money with its Persistent Body Acne Exfoliator & Cleanser Wash. The body wash costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree—a total steal compared to Neutrogena’s $10 markup at Walmart, as TikToker @megantriesit shared.

8 Dupe for Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

I recently joined the Rare Beauty fandom, mostly because of the brand’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. But while I love the product…its $25 price tag? Not so much.

I’m excited to see that Dollar Tree is selling a Liquid Blush dupe for $1.25.

9 Dupe for Victoria’s Secret Love Spell Fragrance Lotion

Victoria’s Secret is in its comeback era; however, it might not last for long. Spa Luxury just dropped a Love Struck Body Lotion dupe that smells very similar to VS’s Secret Love fragrance. And with a $19 price difference, who am I to complain?