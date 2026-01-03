Beware of sellout risk!

A new year brings fresh inventory to all major retailers. And at Dollar General, that means new name-brand items for less, including top-rated finds from Carmex, Hot Hands, and Play-Doh. Plus, other discounted products range across all categories. Here are the 11 best Dollar General new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 Carmex Medicated Lip Balms

Formulated with cocoa butter, camphor, and menthol, Carmex’s Medicated Lip Balm ($2) is your best defense against dry, chapped lips this winter. Its pocket-size design makes it ideal for on-the-go use. D.G. also sells the lip balm in tube form ($2) and in Fresh Cherry flavor ($2).

2 Dolgencorp Stationery Journal

Jot down your grocery lists, 2026 goals, and to-do tasks in this colorful Dolgencorp Stationery Journal ($3.50).

“I get a new one every year. I use it as a diary, calendar, planner. I can customize accordingly. Only issue?! They sell out quickly!” says one shopper.

3 Hot Hands Hand Warmers

Living in New York, I refuse to leave the house without a pair of Hot Hands Hand Warmers ($3 per three-pack). The portable hand heaters provide up to 10 hours of warmth—just shake to activate!

4 Play-Doh Mini Playsets

The Play-Doh Mini Playsets ($7 each) come in five DIY kits. Kids can choose from a Mini Doctor Drill & Fill, Mini Crazy Cuts, Mini Fun Factory, Mini Ice Cream Playset, and Mini Groom & Vet Set.

5 Noxzema Skincare

D.G. shoppers can’t stop raving about the Noxzema Classic Clean Original Deep Cleansing Cream ($5), which is formulated with real eucalyptus extract, soybean oil, and linseed oil. For breakouts, users recommend the Noxzema Ultimate Clear Anti-Blemish Face Pads ($5), a salicylic acid-based formula that absorbs excess oil and prevents/targets pimples.

6 18-Pack Multi-Purpose Cotton Washcloths

Available in an assortment of vibrant colors, these 18-Pack Multi-Purpose Cotton Washcloths ($5) are highly absorbent and quick-drying, making them perfect for hygiene use or various house chores.

7 Forever Pals Cat Toy Variety Pack

Included in the Forever Pals Cat Toy Variety Pack ($5) are two yarn pom-pom balls, rattling plastic balls, and spring toys. “My kitty absolutely LOVES the spring cat toys!” raves a five-star reviewer.

8 Magnetic Drawing Board

Do you have a little Picasso on your hands? Support their artistic talent with this Magnetic Drawing Board ($9 per two-pack), which can be reused endlessly for countless drawings.

9 Royal Oak Tumbleweeds Firestarters

These Royal Oak Tumbleweeds Firestarters ($6) are charcoal compatible and considered a smarter alternative to lighter fluid. The starters are made from all-natural, odorless materials, including wood and wax.

10 Mission Ridge Heavyweight Brown Jersey Gloves

The Mission Ridge Heavyweight Brown Jersey Gloves are made from heavyweight, durable fabric that’s suitable for outdoor yardwork and cold weather. And for just $4, you get three pairs!

11 Candles

Set the mood with this Lavender Bliss Candle ($6) or Coconut Dream Candle ($6), both of which are made from a natural wax blend.