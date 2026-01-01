Shoppers are scooping up these popular Dollar Tree items to kick off 2026 in style.

Happy New Year! It’s hard to believe that the holidays are behind us and 2026 is here. At Dollar Tree, the Christmas decor is out, and the store aisles are being stocked with fresh merchandise, ranging from bath, body, and skincare products to Valentine’s Day gifts and decor. What are people filling their carts with this year? Here are 11 Dollar Tree finds people are stocking up on for the new year.

1 Bubble Bath in Regal Bottles

Shoppers are loving these SPA Luxury Bubble Bath Body Washes, available in rose champagne, sparkling berry, and vanilla ambiance scents. Get them for $1.25 each. They are suitable for all skin types and have a luxe look and feel, according to shoppers. They also make a great addition to a Valentine’s gift.

2 Valentine’s Light Up Decorations

Deck the halls with love and hearts! Most people take down their Christmas decorations around January 1, so these love-inspired Seasonal Collection Valentine’s Day Light-Up House Decorations will ease the transition. Each one is $6.

3 Valentine’s Day Tutus

I’m dying over how adorable these Valentine’s Day Tutu Skirts are. If you are hosting a party, these are great for guests. They are $3 each, or you can buy 12 online. Each features beautiful gauze with sequin accents in red, light pink, and magenta.

4 Clear Photo Frames

Freestanding photo frames are always needed. The Special Moments Freestanding Borderless Vertical Plastic Photo Frame, 8×10-in, $1.25, is a repeat purchase, with many shoppers ordering them by the case. “I bought these for an event and it was a big hit!!” writes one.

5 New Balloons

I always get helium balloons at Dollar Tree, as there is nowhere that sells them for less. They just received new seasonal Pre-Inflated Valentine Balloons for $1.25. There are additional styles available in the store.

6 This Fishbowl Style Vase

This Clear Round Glass Floral Vase, 5-in, is just $1.75 and really versatile. It is one of those Dollar Tree items that sells out whenever a shipment arrives, and people buy it in large quantities. “The product is perfect! Very good quality. So much nicer that expected,” writes a shopper. “Love!” adds another. “I was worried about buying these, but I’m glad I did! They arrived neatly packaged. Great quality for the price!”

7 Butterfly Floral Stems

Floral Garden Assorted Faux Onion Grass with Butterflies, $1.75 per stem, are perfect for beautiful bouquets, arrangements, and centerpieces. “There so pretty me and my hubby made flower bed but we all it my butterfly garden,” one shopper wrote.

8 Valentine’s Day Trees

Valentine’s Day trees are the trend we didn’t know we needed. The Seasonal Collection Valentine’s Tree, Assorted Styles are just $1.50 each. “These are the cutest trees and perfect for anytime,” writes a shopper. “I bought this little Valentine’s Day tree to decorate my office! It’s too cute!! I bought Easter ornaments to put on it after Valentine’s Day!” another says.

9 Bubble Skincare Dupes

Wait, are these Bubble skincare dupes, or what? The line is so popular with kids and tweens, but a little expensive. This new GlobalBeautyCare Skin Care Product collection offers a similar look and is perfect for younger people who want to get into a “skincare” routine. Each is just $1.25.

10 Valentine’s Day Plushies

Bring me all the Valentine’s Day decor and gifts! These Seasonal Collection Sunglasses Animal Plush Toys, $1.50, are great to add to a V-Day basket for kids. Shoppers agree they are adorable stuffed animals and ultra cozy. “They are good to cuddle with in bed,” one writes.

11 And, These New Lanterns

