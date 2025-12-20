7 Dollar Tree Items Shoppers Are Buying in the Final Week Before Christmas

These Dollar Tree finds sell out every December as shoppers prep for the holidays.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There is just a week left until Christmas, and your Dollar Tree is swarming with customers. There are so many items flying off the shelves in the final week leading up to the holidays. What is everyone buying right now? In addition to last-minute decorations, gifts, and food, everything needed to wrap presents is a hot commodity at the discount store. Here are 7 Dollar Tree finds shoppers buy every December.

1 Stuffed Animals and Squishies

Dollar Tree stuffed animals, especially the discount store’s version of Squishmallows, are a hot commodity right now. “Selfie season is here! Even our plushies are getting in on the holiday fun,” the chain wrote in a recent Instagram post.

2 Novelty Cups

If you don’t want to spend Stanley or Starbucks prices, head to Dollar Tree for novelty mugs, cups, and other types of drink holders. “Sip, sparkle, repeat! ✨ From glittery tumblers to glowing bulb cups, your holiday drinks just got merry and bright,” the store shared in a post. Most of the Christmas cups are just $1.50 and make great gifts and stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 All the Toys

If you still have children to shop for, run to Dollar Tree for serious deals on toys. “Sleigh big on savings 🎁 Shop toys for less for every age!” they wrote in a recent post. This includes Barbie dolls, Paw Patrol stuffed animals, games such as Battleship and Connect 4, and dollhouses.

4 Dubai Chocolate

Dollar Tree is the latest store to hop on the Dubai chocolate bandwagon. “POV: You just found out “luxury chocolate” doesn’t have to come with a luxury price. 🤯 Dollar Tree’s Dubai-style Milk Chocolate Bar = creamy, crunchy, pistachio perfection,” writes the store in a post. “My fave,” commented a shopper. “They’re delicious,” another agreed.

5 These Viral Lanterns

Dollar Tree Christmas decorations are lit this year, with one lantern going seriously viral. “Make the seasons bright… literally. Chic, cozy, and totally Instagram-ready. These lanterns are a must-have. ☺️ Snatch one up from our stores!” the store wrote in a post about the hard to find decorations.

6 Sparkling Accessories

Looking for a fun accessory to transform your regular clothes in festive attire? “Wear this and suddenly you’re the main character at every holiday party. 💖🎉 Warning: Elves may ask where you got your outfit. 😉🎄,” the store captioned a photo of a popular sequin tie serving up some serious holiday aesthetic.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

7 And, Gift Wrapping Supplies

And, one of the most popular aisles, recently shopped by influencer Alexa Smith? The gift wrapping aisle. Dollar Tree is the best resource for wrapping paper, ribbons, gift bags, boxes, and more if you don’t want to spend a lot of money on items that will end up in the trash.