7 Best Dollar Tree Christmas Decor Finds, According to Pro Decorators

Designers reveal the smartest 2025 Dollar Tree Christmas décor buys that look far more expensive.

For affordable holiday decor, the Dollar Tree comes in handy. Whether you’re looking for vases and table top trees, or ribbons and garland, they have you covered! I spoke to Mike Bowman, a Designer, Furniture Industry Expert and Marketing Manager with Starfire Direct based in California, to get his opinion on the items worth buying at the Dollar Tree this season.

1 Simple Glass Vases or Jars

The Clear Glass Cylinder Vases at the Dollar Tree are just $1.75 and can be utilized for the holidays. “These are the essential building blocks for any stylish vignette,” Bowman said. “They provide clean lines and a wonderful canvas. Look for simple cylindrical or square shapes. You can transform them with a little paint or ribbon. Grouping three different sizes together on a mantel instantly creates height and interest.”

2 Ribbons in Sophisticated Textures

Holiday ribbons like the Floral Garden Solid-Color Ribbons for $1.75 can add a festive touch. “Ribbon is a cheap way to add major luxury,” Bowman explains. “Skip the shiny, pre-wired Christmas patterns. Instead, look for ribbons in materials like velvet, burlap, or linen-look fabric. Stick to solid colors like deep green, burgundy, or cream. Tie simple, oversized bows on wreaths, garlands, or even a glass vase.”

3 Mini White Tabletop Trees

Add a festive tree to your home like the White Table-Top Mini Artificial Christmas Tree for $1.50. “The plain mini white trees are a subtle decorator’s secret,” Bowman said. “They provide a quick, elegant, snowy accent. You can place them in groups of three on a mantel or a bookshelf. Put them inside small, chic pots you can also find at Dollar Tree. Their simple, monochrome look works well in any modern or Scandinavian-style holiday design.”

4 Faux Fur Stockings or Material

Hang these Faux Fur Stockings on the fireplace for just $5 as part of your holiday display. “Texture is important in luxury design, especially for winter,” explains Bowman. “The faux fur stockings add an immediate sense of warmth and richness. If you find the material, buy it to trim other items like baskets or simple ornaments. The fluffy texture contrasts beautifully with shiny metallics or rustic wood. It introduces a cozy, layered element to your space.”

5 Faux Greenery Picks with Pinecones

Add some festive greenery like the Christmas Floral Pick for $1.75. “Find the small bunches of artificial pine or spruce,” Bowman said. “Look for pieces with frosted tips or miniature pinecones already attached. Avoid anything too shiny or bright green. You want a matte, natural look.”

6 Thin Silver or Gold Wire Garland

Stick with holiday vibes like the silver Wired Garland for $1.25 to add a bit of sparkle. “Skip the thick, traditional tinsel. Search for the very thin, delicate wire garland,” Bowman said. “It is usually found near the fairy lights. This thin wire has a subtle, elegant shimmer. It can be draped more casually than heavy garland.”

7 Natural Wood Slices

The Crafters Square Large Wood Shapes for $1.25, especially the stars, are a great decor addition. “The craft section often has bags of small, unfinished wood slices,” Bowman said. “These pieces are meant for rustic or farmhouse projects. They bring a natural, organic texture into the design. This contrasts nicely with glossy ornaments.”