These Walmart holiday gifts are deeply discounted and perfect for everyone on your list.

If you have a lot of names to cross off your holiday list but not much time to shop, head to Walmart. The superstore has something for everyone, ranging from teachers and coworkers to family and friends. And, the best part is, so many fantastic gift finds are on major sale this week. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Walmart Christmas gifts with deep discounts this week.

1 Beats Headphones

Headphones are always one of the hottest holiday gifts. Right now, Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones – On-Ear Wireless Headphones in Drenched Gray are on sale for $79 from $129. All other colors are at the regular price.

2 A Lego Icons PAC-MAN Arcade Set

LEGO sets are great gifts for kids and adults. This LEGO Icons PAC-MAN Arcade Building Set for Adults is a stunning replica model of the classic video game. Get the set on sale for $189.99 from $269.99. “I wasn’t sure at first whether to buy this Pac-Man LEGO set—it looked fun, but I had my doubts. I’m so glad I went for it! This set turned out to be even better than the pictures, which is rare for LEGO. It was incredibly fun to build and just as fun to display and interact with. The design, details, and little mechanical touches really bring it to life. It’s a perfect mix of nostalgia and clever engineering. If you’re a Pac-Man fan or just enjoy high-quality builds, this one won’t disappoint. One of the few sets that truly exceeds expectations,” writes a shopper.

3 Boxes of Labubus

Walmart has Pop Mart The Monsters (Labubus) Big Into Energy Vinyl Plush Blind Box V3 and they are on sale! Get the popular stuffed toys for $32.99 from $39.99.

4 An At-Home Bounce House

Bring the fun of the bounce house home with the H2OGO! Jump & Joy Kids White Bounce House with Slide and Blower, Indoor/Outdoor, on sale for $119 from $178. ” My child absolutely loves this bouncer. It’s easy to assemble, durable even with multiple children bouncing, and the material of the bouncer is thick. I think it will hold up perfectly!” a shopper writes.

5 Mini Brands Books

This Mini Brands Mini Books S2 (Assorted) Collectible Blind Novelty and Gag Toy for Child by ZURU is such a fun idea for a reader. “Zuru continues to hit it out of the park with these mini brand collections. Their newest collections is great for the book reader in your life. These tiny books feature readable pages and are made from recycle plastic, which makes me feel good as a consumer. Super cute gift idea to keep on hand as well,” writes a shopper. “First off I have to say I love mini brands. The mini brands book series 2 is way better than the first series which I loved. I loved the books and Accessories to create a miniature diorama. I can’t wait to collect more. I receive the little lamp, accessory and it is so adorable. I’m looking for the teacup next,” adds another.

6 Jenga

This Classic Jenga Game with Genuine Hardwood Blocks is on sale for less than $10. “This is a classic game that most families will enjoy because it’s simple, yet still fun and exciting! I have seen people playing Jenga with two by fours and that also looks fun! I bought this as a gift and my grandchildren love it!” writes a shopper. “Kids really loved playing with this. We all had a great time while playing this time. Creates a nice family bonding activity during summer break and weekends,” adds another.

7 A 3-In-1 Slow Cooker

This genius Cozy Home Superjoe 4.5QT Electric Slow Cooker 3-in-1 is on sale at Walmart for $62.99 and makes a great gift for a chef. It slow-cooks and keeps three separate dishes warm at once, and is “a very nice product for the price,” writes a shopper.

8 The Aura Carver Frame

My favorite digital frame, the Aura Carver Mat Clay 10.1″ Digital Photo Frame is on major sale. Get it for $139.99 reduced from $179.99. “The frame construction is top notch quality I can speak the same for the image/pixel/resolution of the screen. In my book that is all this product is advertising for and the BIG cherry on top is uploading as many images as you WANT?!” a shopper writes.

9 Sol De Janeiro Sets

This 3-piece Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set is on sale for $38.76, down from $45. It comes with a travel-sized version of the popular brand’s products. “Oh My! The scent of this 3 piece set is gorgeous! Think caramel, vanilla, sandalwood and light musk all mixed together in a light, fresh scent. This is “Cheirosa 62” fragrance and it has become my new favoite! The set includes fragrance mist, bath gel and their world renowned “Bum Bum Cream!” This would make a terrific gift for the holidays, and it comes in a handy travel bag! This is a real luxurious treat for yourself or someone you know! Buy it! Try it!” writes a shopper.

10 GreenPan Cookware Sets

I have been using GreenPan pots and pans for months, and the nonstick cookware is a game-changer. Gift someone this GreenPan Bobby Flay Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set, Cream White. The inclusive set is on sale for $139 from $159.99.

11 This Barbie Club Chelsea Camper Playset

Barbie gifts never go out of style. This Barbie Club Chelsea Pink Camper Playset is just $19.97, reduced from $37.79. “My five year old granddaughter really wanted this Barbie Club Chelsea Pink Camper Playset… she could not wait for it to arrive. She loves it! The shipping was on time as expected, and the packaging was also done properly. Everything went smoothly with this purchase,” a shopper writes.