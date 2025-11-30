Walmart’s newest stocking stuffers under $7 are fun, festive, and selling fast.

Have you picked up stocking stuffers yet? If not, head to Walmart. The superstore is packed with so many exceptional items sized to fit in a stocking and priced under $7. From fun, holiday-themed candy to manicure kits, Grinch lip balm, and mini toys, there are so many fantastic finds that will put a smile on everyone’s face, ranging from kids to mom, and on Christmas morning. Here are the 7 best new Walmart stocking stuffers under $7 hitting shelves now.

1 A Cute Manicure Set

This U Style 7 Piece Pink Bow Manicure Set is a great stuffer for kids, tweens, teens, or even adults. The $3 kit includes a nail clipper, nail file, tweezers, scissors, and a cuticle pusher, packed in an adorable reusable box. “Perfect for nail grooming. The case is good quality. I was looking everywhere for a set like this, but the prices were a bit high and they didn’t have the little cuticle scissors I needed,” a shopper writes.

2 Neeh Doh Pups

NeeDoh Funky Pup Novelty Fidget Toy, available in multiple colors for $4.47, is a favorite among many kids, including mine. “Purchased quite a few of these products as Christmas gifts for my nieces and nephews. They are made of durable material and can be utilized by all ages. These are a very nice fidget toy and stress ball in one,” writes a shopper.

3 Grinch Lip Balm

Walmart has a bunch of stocking stuffers for $1. This Grinch Single Lip Balm is cherry-flavored, with a sweet, tangy cherry scent that also hydrates, keeping lips soft and smooth. The packaging features a Grinch design and is so fun and festive.

4 Lumps of Coal Tic Tacs

These Tic Tac Naughty or Nice Lumps Of Coal Sour Cherry Mints, $1, are a great alternative to the traditional “lump of coal,” and much tastier with a sour cherry flavor. “I couldn’t put my finger on it at first, but they taste something like you would imagine “Wild Cherry Nerds” would taste like. I like them. I would purchase them again. Back in the old days, all they had was the different mint ones, and orange. I love some of these new flavors. I think you should make these cherry ones official. Yum,” writes a shopper.

5 Hatchimals Alive

These Hatchimals Alive, Neon Rainbow 1-Pack Surprise Figure in Eggs made a fun stocking stuffer. The under-$5 surprise toy “is an exciting, easy-to-hatch toy with a cute collectible inside,” writes a shopper. “The color-reveal feature adds an extra surprise, making it a great gift for kids who love Hatchimals. While it may not have long-term playability, it’s definitely a fun and colorful addition to any collection!”

6 A Tin of Elf on the Shelf Goo

Your Elf on the Shelf might be flying home to the North Pole on Christmas morning, but they can leave behind a little, um, treat for the kids. The Elf on the Shelf Polar Props Goo – Mystery Slime Tin with Elf Scene Props -Yeti Snot, $3, is packaged in a cute little tin, perfectly sized for a stocking.

7 And, Assorted Candy in Candy Canes

Walmart sells a variety of candy cane-filled candy options for $1 that are perfect for stocking stuffers, including Reese’s Pieces Candy Christmas Candy, Plastic Cane 1.4 oz. Choose one for everyone and treat them to all their favorite candies. Others include Hershey’s Kisses and Skittles.