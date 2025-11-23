7 Best New Walmart Winter Home Finds Arriving This Week

Walmart’s newest winter home finds include cozy throws, lamps, bar carts, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you trying to infuse some style into your home this winter? Whether you are gearing up to entertain guests or simply looking forward to hunkering down in a cozy space, Walmart is offering so many fantastic home finds this season. From bar carts and cocktail tables to cozy blankets and pillows, there is a tremendous selection of winter home finds available at reasonable prices. Here are the 7 best new Walmart home finds arriving this week.

1 A Three-Burner Slow Cooker

Are you hosting this holiday season? I found this genius Cozy Home Superjoe 4.5QT Electric Slow Cooker 3-in-1 on sale at Walmart for $59.99. It slow-cooks and keeps three separate dishes warm at once, and is “a very nice product for the price,” writes a shopper.

2 This Cozy Blanket

Walmart has so many cozy blankets, including this Gogreen Cozy Blanket Printed Blanket Throw Blanket, which starts at $7.99 for the throw sizes and comes in tons of pattern options. “What a great blanket. I use these blankets to cover my sofa because my dogs lay on it. I was using a bulky comforter before and it was just way too much, and too much to wash all the time. This blanket is perfect and it’s so soft, and it’s reasonably priced. I highly recommend. I ordered two, but I think I’m going to order a third one. Super nice!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 This Beautiful Farmhouse Style Lamp

This Better Homes & Gardens 20″ Black Table Lamp with Shade has a rustic farmhouse vibe but is a great deal at under $55. Shoppers maintain it is “great quality” and looks more luxury than it is. “Easy to put together as it came well-packaged and had clear-cut instructions included in the box. A fair price for a solid lamp that is aesthetically pleasing in a neutral tone that will fit in most color palettes. I used this in my son’s bedroom and he actually liked it and for a 22-year old, that was high praise! Lamp shade included is very nice as well. I was very happy with my decision and feel confident in recommending to others,” writes one.

4 And, This Adorable Antler Throw Pillow

This Mainstays 18″ x 18″ Decorative Antler Pillow in ivory and beige is a great winter throw pillow with just enough of a holiday vibe. And, it only costs $12. “These are just what I wanted. They are soft and beautiful. They fit in perfectly with my lodge/cabin decor. I would buy these again, especially if they came in other colors,” writes a shopper.

5 A Glam Bar Cart

I don’t even drink but am a huge fan of bar carts, and I can’t believe the price on this Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald Bar Cart with Matte Gold Metal Finish, 2-Tiers. It looks ultra glam and is perfect for setting up a bar, record player and music station, or other portable decor. “This is a nice two story beverage cart. It is quite adorable and spacious. It is just the item to add a bit of sophistication to any room. It’s going to serve greatly when I’m entertaining guests. The gold adds a hint of Luxury and I love how it looks in my space,” writes a shopper.

6 Sophisticated Metal Lanterns

These Better Homes & Gardens Black Metal Lantern Candle Holders start at under $18 for a smaller size and are perfect for real or LED candles. Shoppers use them indoors and out. “This lanterns are awesome. I have had them since April and they look great so far. I will probably bring them in for winter, but they are really nice. I had to throw out the ones I paid $100 for from a very well respected retail store. These are beautiful. Great price and great product!” writes one.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

7 Better Homes & Gardens Truitt Drink Table

When there isn’t enough space for a side table, but you still want to add an accent or a place to put a drink, a cocktail table is the way to go. This Better Homes & Gardens Truitt Drink Table is a steal for $39.97. “Beautiful and practical,” writes a shopper. “The gold truitt drink table does not require assembly. They are practical to place drinks and other small items while enhancing the appearance of your room. They can be placed in the family, living room and bedroom.”