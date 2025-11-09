11 Best New QVC Home Decor Finds Dropping Online This Week

Create a cozy oasis with plush blankets and an infrared heater.

Craving some change? Tired of looking at the same area rug every day? Have your couch pillows and throw blankets lost their cozy touch? QVC can help with all the above. We scoured the site for the best new home decor finds and found fresh picks for the living room, bedroom, and home office. Let’s get to shoppin’!

1 | 8′ x 10′ Madison Lafayette Area Rug

Medallions and floral vines give this 8′ x 10′ Madison Lafayette Area Rug ($220) a contemporary edge.

“I use this rug in my small office—it’s rich looking and I have received many compliments. I’ve had it for nearly a year and use a rolling chair on it with no issues,” says one shopper.

2 | Aged Brass Dome Lamp

This Aged Brass Dome Lamp ($66) has a ribbed base and hammered shade for “a touch of vintage charm.” Its luxe-looking appearance will upscale a room without breaking the bank.

3 | Mirror Frame Decorative Tray

I’ve been looking for a plate to organize my jewelry and perfume bottles on, and this Mirror Frame Decorative Tray, which comes in both silver and gold ($39), fits the bill. Its ornamental details lend to its elegance, so when the tray isn’t in use, it doubles as decor.

4 | Scalloped Wooden Trays

If your coffee table or kitchen counter attracts clutter, use these multi-purpose Scalloped Wooden Trays ($59 for a set of two) to organize mail, magazines, plants, and other small items. Choose from four shades: Blue, blush, grey, and green.

5 | MacKenzie-Childs Bathroom Set

Included in this MacKenzie-Childs Bathroom Set ($180) are a matching, hand-painted checkered waste bin and tissue box cover.

“These items really do make an ordinary space more fun,” raved one shopper.

6 | Berkshire Velvetplush Throw with Satin Trim

Grab the popcorn and settle in for a cozy movie night at home with the Berkshire Velvetplush Throw with Satin Trim—add it to your virtual cart while it’s 46 percent off for $28.

7 | Ribbed Plush Decorative Pillows

While you’re at it, you might as well pick up a set of these Ribbed Plush Decorative Pillows ($40), too. They come in ivory and mauve, and the covers can be thrown in the wash for added convenience.

8 | Berry & Leaf Garland

Faux garland can be overdramatic and clingy, but what I like about this Berry & Leaf Garland ($56) is that it’s only four feet in length, which is perfect for a fireplace mantle or tablescape. Plus, it’s made from earthy materials, so it looks more natural than plastic pine.

9 | Rope Laundry Storage Basket with Leather Handles

Available in black and cream, use this Rope Laundry Storage Basket with Leather Handles ($36) to stow kids’ toys, blankets, pet toys, or for hauling laundry around.

10 | Cordless Window Candles

According to a five-star reviewer, the Cordless Window Candles ($85) “automatically turn on and off depending on the darkness,” and the brightness can be controlled depending on your vibe.

“I am using them on our mantle to create a nice nighttime glow. 10/10 would recommend these if you’re looking for a nice window light,” they said.

11 | Infrared Stove Heater with Spectrafire 3D Color Flames

Don’t let this Infrared Stove Heater with Spectrafire 3D Color Flames‘s ($194) petite frame fool you.

“The heat that comes from this little guy is amazing and warmed up the entire area, which includes a smaller living room, dining room, and kitchen,” reported one shopper.