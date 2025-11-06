Costco’s new holiday gift guide just dropped with incredible deals on tech, jewelry, and more.

If you aren’t shopping for everyone on your list at Costco this holiday season, you are missing out. I literally buy almost all my gifts at the warehouse and on its website. Not only does Costco offer an extensive selection of everything—from food baskets and gift cards to video game consoles and jewelry—but the store also has an excellent return policy in case you make a mistake. This week, Costco dropped its epic holiday gift guide, and there is something for everyone. Here are the 11 best new Costco gifts from the new holiday gift guide.

1 Uber Gift Cards

Okay, so every year I head to Costco and buy a bunch of these Uber gift cards. They work for Uber and Uber Eats, which means almost anyone has a use for them. Each pack comes with two $50 gift cards (and yes, you can divide them up) for just $79.99. That’s just $40 per card. I give these to the teachers and the bus driver, putting each one in a cute mug and tying it up with a bow.

2 A Hickory Farms Meat and Cheese Box

As a kid, I remember going to the mall to buy Hickory Farms gifts for friends and family. Costco now has this Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Meat & Cheese Gift Box on sale for $29.99 and shoppers highly recommend it. “This Hickory Farms assortment contains high quality products at a fair price,” writes one.

3 Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort SC Noise-Cancelling Headphones are literally my savior, and I have never seen a pair this cheap. Get them for $160 off—just $169.99—through November 9. “I just bought these headphones and they blew my mind with the quality sound! I have Apple Air Max and Beats headphones as well. I wear the Bose everywhere, and the microphone gives you that clear voice. I am very impressed with them. The design is perfect, German thinking…. can’t be beaten! It’s worth every penny. Go and try it, you will not regret! The lightness is what I love and the crystal clear sound. Well done Bose!” writes a shopper.

4 A Luxurious Burberry Cashmere Scarf

The iconic Burberry Check Cashmere Scarf is at Costco for just $399.99, which is a steal compared to the hundreds more I paid for it at the Burberry store for my ex-husband’s gift a few years ago. “I’ve wanted this scarf for years! I even have a knockoff that’s cashmink aka acrylic. I ordered the signature beige color and it’s beautiful! No worries about authenticity. It’s definitely real! The label matches exactly to the Burberry website. Thank you Costco for making this scarf more affordable!” writes a shopper. “I purchased the tan coloured scarf and I absolutely love it. The colour is rich and the cashmere is oh so soft. When items like this one pop up, you gotta grab them! This is authentic Burberry,” adds another.

5 A Yankee Candle Set

Influencers are going wild over a new candle set. The Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle Set 6-Pack, just $19.99 in the store and $29.99 online. Gift it as a set, or break it apart and use each of the little candles in gift bags or baskets.

6 A Lego Flower Arrangement

Flowers will wilt, but this LEGO Flower Arrangement set, $79.99, will never die. Nor will you find a better deal on the thoughtful gift. The same set is $109.99 at Target. “This looks like it will be beautiful once my granddaughter completes it. Her birthday isn’t until August, but I bought it early because I was afraid that this set would become scarce as time went on. I felt lucky to have snagged it and now have it ready to give to her,” one shopper writes.

7 The Timeless KitchenAid Mixer

The KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments and Pouring Shield is $319.99 after $100 off, a sensational deal on the holiday gift favorite. Choose from red, silver, or black. “This 6 quart mixer comes with lots of attachments, including the flex paddle beater which I use all the time. I really shopped for this item and at Costco you definitely get the most bang for your buck. Costco has the best price and includes an extra attachment so it’s a win/win. I bought mine during a promotion and really scored! The mixer is amazing, but if you’re short on counter space and intend to leave it out on the counter, know that it is tall (make sure it clears your overhead cabinets),” writes a shopper.

8 A Professional Electric Toothbrush

Electric toothbrushes are a popular holiday gifting item. This Philips Sonicare Professional Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush set comes with two electric toothbrushes and is on sale for $129.99 after $40 off. “This is the most powerful and best Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush I’ve ever owned. My teeth feel exceptionally clean and look brighter and sparkly after using the appliance. It’s definitely an improvement over the previous Philips Sonicare toothbrush we had for 2 years. That one worked fine, but it doesn’t compare to this one,” writes a shopper.

9 So Many Designer Fragrances

Before paying full price at the mall for designer fragrances, check out Costco. For example, this bottle of Hermes Terre D’Hermes Eau de Toilette, 3.3 fl oz, is $69.99 on the Costco website, but selling for $145 at the Hermes store and Nordstrom.

10 Diamond Stud Earrings that “Appraise Way Higher”

There is a lot of bling to choose from in the Costco jewelry department. Get Princess Cut 0.73 ctw VS2 Clarity, G Color Diamond 14kt Gold Stud Earrings for $999.99 after $300 off. “As always Costco comes through with amazing prices on gorgeous diamonds!! No one can beat them! Always appraise way higher than what I pay & this is not my first diamond purchase from Costco. Do not hesitate to go for these! Great clarity and colorless they are big enough for those of us who want larger stones but without the larger stone price. Also comes with safety backs. For other diamond earrings that do not have safety backs you can buy them elsewhere but these have them already. Go for it they are awesome all the way around for a gift for someone else or yourself!” writes a shopper.

11 Apple Watch Ultra 3 (GPS + Cellular) 49mm Black Titanium Case

There are also endless Apple products to choose from, including this rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3 (GPS + Cellular) 49mm Black Titanium Case, on sale for $699.99. The rugged timepiece is an upgraded version of the OG Apple Watch.