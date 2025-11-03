From Samsung TVs to Dyson dryers, Costco’s latest holiday deals include major Black Friday savings.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco always offers the best deals on everything from food to big electronics and appliances. In addition to everyday values and monthly member-only sales, the warehouse also drops seasonal sales. This week, Costco announced some major savings through the holiday season, some of which are going on until November 16, others dropping the next day through the end of the month, and also a handful of Black Friday weekend-only markdowns. Here are the 11 best new Costco holiday deals that just landed.

1 A Fruit and Nut Tower

The Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower is $20 off and makes a great gift. Many shoppers order the item annually for people on their gift list. I have ordered various baskets from The Fruit Company for years, and they never disappoint. My sister loves receiving them! The fruit are ripe and delicious, the snacks are yummy and the delivery is quick. And a bonus – the boxes are well made and can be reused! Highly recommended,” writes a shopper.

2 A Festive Holiday Outdoor Mat

Are you looking for a new outdoor welcome mat? The Mohawk 24″ X 36″ Holiday Decorative Mat is already a steal, but until November 16, it’s $2 off, just $7.99. The deal is available only in the warehouse.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Bigscreen Samsung Frame Television

From November 17 until December 1, the Samsung 65″ Class – The Frame Series – QLED 4K – Art Mode Vision AI Smart TV, which includes the Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle, for 5 years of coverage, is just $1,199.99. “Can’t say enough how much we enjoy this tv! We have the 55″ in our bedroom, and it looks like we have art hanging over the dresser rather than a homely tv. We have the art on a three-minute rotation (motion activated) and sometimes I’ll just sit on the bed to watch the art. Another feature that we love is the mat screen that doesn’t reflect the light from the windows that are directly across from it. Our regular tv was barely viewable in the daytime due to the glare. Also like the minimal wiring. We’ve bought a second one!” writes a shopper. “I’ve never loved a tv…until now!” writes another. “I bought the 50 inch Frame for my bedroom and I absolutely love it! The picture is fabulous and I bought a Bose sound bar from Costco to go with it which really makes the sound pop. The best part so far is the art store! So much beautiful art to scroll through and show when I’m not watching TV. Highly recommend!”

4 Kirkland Jeans Are a Steal

Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jeans are among the most highly rated clothing items. They are always a steal, but during Black Friday weekend, they will be an additional $4 off.

5 A Sonos Soundbar Bundle

Sonos is my go-to stereo brand. I have systems around my whole house and they have been working great for years. Black Friday weekend, the Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar Bundle is a whopping $220 off. “Great product, and of course the bundle from Costco has extra value along with a longer warranty. No need for an amp any more, simple to connect,” writes a shopper.

6 A New Ninja Gadget

The Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System, 3 Containers & Cover is $35 off from November 17 to December 1. “I’ve been waiting for Costco to start carry this, and finally gave up, bought it elsewhere a month ago. Glad to see it at Costco, as usual, this is the best deal. The Crispi is wonderful, I traded a traditional air fryer for this, and would not go back. Cooking is easy, nothing ever burns to the glass, and it’ easy to wash the containers in the dishwasher. Ideally position it sideways, otherwise water can accumulate around the grooves at the bottom. I don’t run the dishwasher every day, and to always have the Ninja ready, I bought extra containers. That said, Costco bundles 3 containers instead of the standard 2, including the 2.5oz size which is typically missing from most bundles elsewhere,” writes a shopper.

7 And, the Coveted Dyson Hairdryer

There are a few Dyson items on sale, including the sought-after Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Stand & Attachments, $100 off. “Excellent hairdrier! I love the craftsmanship (well-made) as well as the various accessories it comes with. The airflow is very strong and robust; just the lowest setting has plenty of power for me. The deffuser works quite well. My only negative would be that the amount of heat it dispenses is deceiving: because of the hollow head, it gives the impression that it is blowing cold air. But once you give it time, it can become quite hot if left in the same spot for a few seconds. Overall, I would definitely buy this again and highly recommend it. Is it pricey? Yes! Is it worth it? Yes!” writes a shopper.

8 A Cozy 3-Piece Lougewear Set

Live2Lounge Women’s 3-piece Lounge Set, $21.99, comes in navy and tan, sizes XS to 2X. Get it for $15.99 after $4 off from November 17 to December 1. “Great value and comfort,” writes a shopper. “Don’t miss out on this 3-piece set! I recently bought this 3-piece sweater knit lounge set from Costco in navy, and I’m so happy with it! The fabric is soft and cozy—perfect for the changing fall weather. It’s stylish enough to wear out for errands but comfy enough for lounging at home. The fit is super flattering, and the quality is amazing for the price. Highly recommend!”

9 And, the Viral Swivel Chair

The viral Henredon Murphy Swivel Boucle Chair will also be on major sale from November 17 to December 1. This item is always a great deal, and everyone from influencers to interior designers is obsessed.

10 MetaQuest

Meta Quest 3S 128GB with 12 Month Meta Horizon+ Subscription Bundle, is a steal at Costco Black Friday weekend. Get it for $249.99 after $50 off, which includes free shipping. The deal includes 12 Month Meta Horizon+ Subscription.

RELATED: 7 Best New Kirkland Signature Clothing Items at Costco.

11 Gift Cards Galore

I buy all my gift cards at Costco. On Black Friday, restaurant gift cards, including Landry’s, Morton’s, and Fogo de Chao, are $5 off. For just $74.99, you can get $100 worth of cards.