11 Best New Costco Holiday Decor Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week

Costco’s new holiday décor lineup includes stunning garlands, inflatables, wreaths, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco is one of the best places to shop for holiday decor. While I like to buy little ornaments, hooks, and other knick-knacks at stores like Dollar Tree or Target, the warehouse is an excellent resource for bigger-ticket items, including large Christmas trees and garlands that look lifelike, larger-scale statues, and inflatables. Now is a great time to shop for all your holiday decorations, as there is still ample stock. But the closer we get to Christmas, expect that to change. Here are the 11 best new Costco holiday decor finds shoppers are buying now.

1 A Gorgeous Pre-Lit Garland

Shoppers buy the 9′ Pre-lit LED With Twinkle Artificial Greenery Garland on repeat. Get it for $57.99 on the website. “I had 8 from last year, added 4 more!” writes one. “Nicel full garland. Love the dual lights and the setting options. 9′ garland meets demands better than shorter garlands,” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Fall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 An Inflatable Bluey Family

Bluey is back for Christmas! After the Halloween inflatable hit the 6.6′ Bluey Family Christmas Inflatable is here for $174.99. “Awesome Inflatable Decor,” a shopper writes. “Cool inflatable featuring the Bluey family for the Christmas holiday!”

3 This Set of Light-Up Gifts

Shoppers love this set of three Metal Gift Boxes with LED Lights, $83.99. “The metal gift boxes are beautiful and I am looking forward to displaying them on my covered front porch. The lights and timers tested properly with six hours on and eighteen hours off and they came back on at the proper intervals with no problem,” writes a shopper. “Pretty Metal Stacking Gift Boxes,” adds another. “These gift boxes are made of very sturdy metal. Even the bow is metal. The lights emit some light, but we will probably add more lights for greater illumination. I like how they stack inside of each other which will help with storing them after the holiday season. I also like how easy it is to place the batteries inside the gift box. We are very pleased with the quality and the packaging was excellent. It arrived without any damage!!!”

4 This Grinch Statue

The Holiday Grinch Stealing Tree Statue by Jim Shore is “Grinchmess perfection,” according to shoppers. “Absolutely beautiful, love everything about it!!! A must for all of the Grinch fans out there!!” Another reveals it is “tall and could go outside if you have a protected area. I have the Grinch with Max from last year. These two will flank my tree. The large size is impressive and the colors are amazing. This is a must have for Jim Shore and Grinch fans.”

5 This Delicate Light Garland

I love this delicate 9′ LED Gem Garland, on sale for $39.99 after $14 off through November 18. According to shoppers, it is the “perfect” garland. “It has Beautiful Lights and looks gorgeous across a table, and I put it on a timer,” one writes.

6 A Beautiful Hooked Rug

Devgiri Holiday Hooked Accent Rug, 22″ x 38″, $25.99, is selling fast. The reindeer pattern is already sold out. The sleigh is just as adorable and perfect for adding a little holiday spirit to your floor. “A dream for your feet,” writes a shopper. “I got the reindeer rugs. They are so comfortable to stand on. I bought one in the warehouse, then when i saw how good they felt, i bought 2 more online. Highly recommend getting them. Mine live in front of my stove.”

7 An Enormous Pre-Lit Fake Tree That Looks Real

Costco New Deals shared about a massive new Christmas tree, which appears to be sold out online already. “12 FT Christmas tree has just arrived at Costco and it’s already selling out 😲. This Christmas tree has more than 4,000 twinkle LED lights and a remote controller / dimmer,” they wrote about the $1,149.99 tree.

8 A Disney Village

Disney fans are going wild over this Disney Holiday Village, 13-piece Set, just $139.99 online. “This is a beautiful addition to our Disney Collection. We especially love christmas items and this is beautifully crafted. I highly recommend purchasing it, its beautiful, not too heavy and mine came with out defects thankfully,” writes a shopper. “I loved my village, so did my grandkids. The nice thing is you can turn the music down or you can turn it up. You can have the lights going or you can have both going. It’s very well-made solid and as beautiful as can be,” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Best New Lush Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 A Real Wreath That Smells Amazing

If you only buy real wreaths, hop on this Fresh 22″ Noble Fir Mixed Wreath, $44.99, an annual favorite with shoppers who buy it for themselves and as a gift for others. “Fresh. Fragrant. Fabulous,” writes a shopper. “I’ve purchased many varieties of Costco’s holiday wreaths and centerpieces for several years now. I have never, not once, been disappointed with any of the items that I received. The wreaths are FULL and lush and incredibly fresh. They smell heavenly, stay fresh for weeks, and they’re all so pretty. The wreaths are not over embellished with decorations and ornaments. The natural beauty of the boughs takes center stage with thoughtfully placed decorations for the finishing touch. I fully recommend Costco’s fresh wreaths and centerpieces. They are exquisite and worth every penny. The Noble wreath and the Eucalyptus wreath are my personal favorites.”

10 An Advent Calendar for Your Mantel

The 30″ Holiday Wooden Village LED Advent Calendar, $52.99 is an advent calendar and beautiful holiday decoration all in one. “I am in love with this amazing Advent Calendar. This is a sturdy built village and it is absolutely gorgeous. I am impressed with its beauty and I love the timer on the lights!” writes a shopper. “Love how this advent calendar is long and thin enough to sit on a shelf or mantle! Very pretty and the wreath slides nicely over the numbers! I’m happy that I bought it!” adds another.

11 Inflatable Snowman for Outsdie

This Pop Up Snowman Family with LED Lights, $199.99, will liven up your yard. The cheerful trio of snowmen features glowing LED lights that create a warm and festive welcome wherever they are placed. There is also a stacked penguin option and metal gift boxes.