The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whenever I take my 9-year-old daughter to the mall, she begs to walk into the Lush store. After all, it’s hard to resist the potent sweet aroma wafting out of the store, even when you are 20 feet away. Once inside, she spends about 15 minutes smelling almost every bath bomb, body wash, shower jelly, and other product that the luxury bath and body store sells. Then, she proceeds to beg for everything, until I finally cave and fork over $10 or more for a single bath bomb. Lush has no busier time of the year than around the holidays, as the larger-than-life bath bombs and gift sets are crowd-pleasers for anyone who enjoys bathing. This season, the chain is dropping many new products and gift sets and bringing back many of its seasonal customer favorites. What should you shop for this year? Here are the 7 best new Lush Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

This Bath Bomb Filled Advent Calendar

Lush is famous for its amazing Advent calendars, including one filled with various products that retails for over $300. The 29½ High Street Advent Calendar is a less expensive alternative, priced at $190. Be forewarned: It sells out long before September 1. “I get gifted this every year for my birthday as it falls just before the 1st of December, i look forward to it every year and its always a delight, the bath bombs and bubble bars always smell amazing,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Christmas Gifts for Tweens Hitting Shelves Now.

A Christmas Bathtime Favorites Gift Set for Under $70

The Christmas Bathtime Favorites set is an annual favorite for a great under $70 gift. It is filled with the Catch Me If You Can Bath Bomb, Penguin Bath Bomb, Shoot For The Stars Bath Bomb, Silent Night Bath Bomb, Snow Fairy Bath Bomb, Snowdrift Bath Bomb, Star Of Wonder Bath Bomb, and Sweet Pudding Bath Bomb. It comes in a box designed in Scotland by members of Impacts Arts’ Craft Café project, supporting older people in Glasgow’s Govan community.

All the Snow Fairy Products, Including This Gift Set

Snow Fairy is an annual scent that is basically the gift that keeps giving. Lush makes several products with the cotton candy scent that keep customers returning year after year. Snow Fairy Gift, $40, is a great one-and-done present for someone or yourself. The set comes with a Snow Fairy Bath Bomb, Snow Fairy Roll Mini Bubble Bar, Snow Fairy Body Lotion 50 g/ 1.7oz, and Snow Fairy Shower Gel 100 ml/ 3.3 fl. oz. “My favourite scent and has such a great value. The lotion is amazing and so soft, the shower gel has a great feeling and a little bit goes a long way. Can’t wait to try out the bath bomb and bar,” writes a shopper.

An Egg Nog-Inspired Body Spray

The Yog Nog body spray is “indulgent, biscuity and full of warmth,” a combination of creamy butterscotch and cinder toffee scents with spiced clove bud and ylang ylang. “I’ve had this body spray since November last year, and it still hasn’t ran out – a little goes a long way! The scent is cosy, sweet, and comforting like warm caramel and toffee in a bottle. I always get compliments at work when I wear it, it’s definitely one of my all time favourites and I have stocked up on this now it’s back!!” writes a shopper.

A Merry Christmas Shower Gel

Are you ready to get into the Christmas spirit? Merry Christmas Everyone Shower Gel, $11.50, smells just like a favorite scent from season’s past, Bubbly. “This body wash is my absolute FAVORITE! It smells like skittles. Takes me back at least 10 years or more when Bubbly was around. I have been looking for something like this for years! there have been some that were close but this is spot on, even color wise. I loved Bubbly so much I kept the bottle with the tiniest amount to compare the ingredients. Spectacular!! will have to buy another couple bottles before it’s gone again. Please make this a regular scent!!!” writes a shopper.

A Humbug Body Scrub

Bah! Hum-scrub! won’t get out of your head when you use this Humbug Scrubee Body Scrub, an adorable $12 scrub in the shape of a bug. “Love the minty smell of this lil guy and works just as well as the original,” writes a shopper. “Heaven,” adds another. “This lil guy is the BUSINESS! Super cute, super moisturizing, yummy scent, and no residue in my shower. Immediate fan.”

RELATED: 19 Best New HomeGoods Christmas Decor Finds to Grab Now.

A Zesty Scent for the Holidays

Shoppers love Celebrate Body Lotion, $17, so much that they wish it were available year-round. One reviewer describes the scent as “orange lime heaven” in their review. It’s like Karma and Lime Bounty had a baby – minus the patchouli. A little powdery smelling on the dry down, but otherwise a fairly linear orange-forward scent. Very sunny and fresh. I love it for all year round.