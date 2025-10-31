7 Best New TJ Maxx Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

TJ Maxx just unveiled gorgeous Christmas décor and gifts shoppers are rushing to grab.

The holidays are rapidly approaching and T.J. Maxx is here for it. The discount store, which sells everything from clothing and shoes to name-brand makeup and home goods, is definitely bringing it in a major way this Christmas. The store and website are getting filled with so many amazing items for your bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and living room, that will spread cheer and bring the holiday spirit in. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Beautiful and Unique Wreath

This LILLIAN AUGUST FRENCH FARMHOUSE 26in Peony And Ranunculus Wreath might be the most gorgeous and unique wreath I have found this season. The stunning hanging piece features a loop for hanging and faux berries with gold accents, and is simply stunning for $49.99.

2 These Vintage Inspired Santa Salad Plates

These vintage-inspired PEPPERMINT SQUARE 8.5in Santa Scalloped Side Plates are just to-die for. The set of four plates costs $19.99 and has a jolly old Saint Nick as the focal design and candy canes on the rim. If you already use white dinner plates, this set will dress them up in the holiday spirit.

3 These Acrylic Icicle Ornaments

Hang icicles around your home or on the tree with this set of unique ornaments. TAHARI HOME 6pk Acrylic Icicle Ornaments, $16.99, will offer the look of frozen water without melting. Each ornament has a loop for easy hanging. There are so many ornaments at the store right now, but not for long. Make sure to order yours ASAP.

4 A Sweet Bathmat for the Holidays

The best word to describe this holiday bathmat is “sweet.” The KASSATEX 21×34 Candy Cane Bow Bath Rug is pink, candy, deliciousness in the form of a cozy, plush rug, According to the product description, it is “crafted for comfort, absorbency, and durability” and features a non-slip backing. Get the pink and red rug for $16.99 and enjoy it all holiday season.

5 A Pear and Crystal Covered Deer

Go glam this holiday with fashion stylist to the stars Rachel Zoe’s home collection. This RACHEL ZOE 22in Faux Pearl And Crystal Deer is gorgeous and oh-so-glam for $59.99. Enjoy the sparkling holiday decoration for years to come.

6 A Potted Faux Christmas Tree

I love the simplicity of this BALSAM AND FIR Realistic Faux Pine Tree In Cement Pot decoration, just $24.99. The pot looks so expensive and the tree is accented with faux snow.

7 And, a Ralph Lauren Christmas Worthy Comforter Set

In case you haven’t heard, Ralph Lauren Christmas is trending this year, and T.J. Maxx has so many items that fall into the old-school aesthetic. I love this ASPEN Plaid Flannel Comforter Set, available in two color options: $79.99 for a queen and $89.99 for a king. It comes with a comforter and two shams—everything needed to dress your bed up in the holiday spirit.