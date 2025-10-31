7 Best New Christmas Gifts for Moms Hitting Shelves Now

Make her holiday extra special with these new gifts moms will love—at every price point.

Your mother is one of the most important people on your shopping list. She will probably love anything you get her because it’s from you. However, you can make her feel extra special this year by getting her a next-level gift. This doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune. Some of the most impactful gifts don’t even cost much money. To simplify the shopping process, we rounded up some gift selections and shopping trips to help you find the perfect gift for mom on any budget. Here are the 7 best new Christmas gifts for moms.

1 A New Sol de Janeiro Set for Smooth and Hydrated Skin

If you have a Sephora or Ulta mom, spoil her with a Sol de Janeiro set. This Smooth & Glow Bum Bum Body Routine has everything she needs to get visibly smooth, hydrated skin. It comes with Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist 30ml, Bum Bum Cream 75ml, Play Shower Cream-Gel 90ml, Brazilian Kiss, $64 worth of products for $49. Get it at Ulta or SDJ.com. The brand also released a Mist & Mingle Cheirosa Mini Fragrance Set for the same price with Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist 30ml, Cheirosa 40 Perfume Mist 30ml, Cheirosa 71 Perfume Mist 30ml, Cheirosa 76 Perfume Mist 30ml, Cheirosa 48 Perfume Mist 30ml, and Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist 30ml.

2 The Alo Advent Calendar

Alo is one of my favorite brands, so I hope someone gets me this 2025 Alo Advent Calendar, which comes with many goodies. Every morning for 24 days, she will enjoy beauty and wellness, with essentials designed to restore, revive, and radiate. The $280 gift is filled with $450 worth of best sellers like the Magnesium Reset Spray, gel shots, supplements, accessories, and even an Alo gift card.

3 A Name-Brand Beanie for $35

If you want to indulge mom in a name-brand gift for less, head to T.J. Maxx. I have a few of these Rag & Bone beanies, which are my favorite. I spent over $100 on them, but at the Maxx, you will pay just $34.99. No matter your budget, the store has so many great gfits, ranging from cozy socks for $5 to designer purses that are thousands under retail.

4 And So Many Amazing Things at Costco Ranging From Burberry Scarves to Godiva Chocolate

Costco boasts an entire section of “Gifts for Moms Who Have Everything.” In it, you can find everything from Burberry cashmere scarves for hundreds under retail to gorgeous flower bouquets and boxes of Godiva chocolate. In the warehouse, you will find even better deals.

5 A Truly Unique and Special Candle

Mom probably buys herself lots of candles at HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, and Bath & Body Works. Treat her to a luxurious scented candle to make her feel special. My favorite? Child. This fragrance has a massive celebrity following, and all the Los Angeles “it girls” have been wearing it for decades. The Child candle is made in small batches and barely sold anywhere, but has one of the most intoxicating and invigorating scents with notes of jasmine, tuberose, orange blossom, and magnolia.

6 A Book with Prompts to Share Your Love

As a mother of two, I can honestly say there is no better gift than a child’s love. This What I Love About Mom book might not cost much, but it will probably be her favorite gift. Before wrapping it up, fill in the blanks and answer all the questions, reminding your mother of how special she is and all the little things you adore about her.

7 A Cozy Blanket, Like This Viral Lola Blankets One

Most moms live for cozying up underneath a luxuriously soft blanket and snuggling with her family. Therefore, a new blanket is always appreciated. You can find some super affordable but nice versions at discount stores like T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls, but if you want to splurge head on over to the Lola Blankets website. This brand has been blowing up my Instagram feed for months with its trademark faux fur styles that influencers are obsessed with. I love this Caramel N’ Cream color, which recently got restocked.