If you haven’t started decorating for fall, it’s time to get on it! Luckily, Hobby Lobby has everything you need in stores and online to get your home feeling cozy for the next few months. I found many great items in the new arrivals section, from candle rings that double as wreaths to throw pillows and bedding. Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby fall decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 These Gorgeous Candle Rings

I love buying pillar candles and swapping out candle rings seasonally. This Laurel Leaf & Berry Candle Ring is gorgeous, and shoppers are stocking up on them for just $7.49 as part of the half-off fall decor sale. People also use them as wreaths. “They are beautiful. Well made. Look classy and colors are perfect for a soft fall look in my newly decorated dining room. Highly recommend!” one shopper writes.

2 And Pumpkin Candles That Double as Decor

This Plentiful Harvest Pumpkin Jar Candle, $12.50, is a must-buy per shoppers. “This is one of my favorite fall candles to get every year! It smells amazing, plus it is in the cutest little pumpkin container, that doubles as decor!” one writes. “This candle smells super good! Was only $15 and it’s a pretty solid decor piece too!” another says.

3 A Set of Pumpkins, Gourds, and Pinecones

Pumpkins, gourds, and pinecones, oh my! This set of seasonal embellishments consists of fabric maple leaves, short pinecones, foam berries, and foam pumpkins and gourds. It is great for autumn projects and decorative scatter. Choose from orange or red colors, $6.49.

4 A Pretty Blue Wood Pumpkin

This Blue Layered Wood Pumpkin, $3.49, is a cute little decoration to add to your shelf or tabletop. “Super cute! Made well. Matches perfectly with my Fall theme on the mantel. And, a great price,” writes a shopper. “What a great way to decorate for Fall. Well made and very sturdy!” adds another.

5 A Welcome Fall Garden Flag

This Brother Sister Design Studio Welcome Fall Vintage Truck Garden Flag is perfect for adding fall flavor to your yard for just $2.99. “I bought this flag to match the rug and metal stake for the fall season. They all look wonderful. I would recommend,” writes a shopper. “Looks great in my flower bed. Colors and quality of this sign are excellent,” adds another.

6 This Adorable Pumpkin to My Pie Pillow

I love this Brother Sister Design Studio Pumpkin To My Pie Pillow and so do other shoppers.”High quality pumpkin pillow to bring on fall,” writes one. “Super cute pillow for the fall. High quality! Looks great and priced right! You will love this cute pillow.” Get it for $13.49.

7 A Cow-Print Embroidered Quilt Set

This Darsee & David’s Cow Print Embroidered Quilt Set has a moo-tiful fall vibe. “We love the look,” writes one shopper.