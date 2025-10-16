7 Best New TJ Maxx Christmas Decor Finds to Shop This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I can’t believe the holiday season is almost here! With just a few weeks until Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas are shortly behind, each a few weeks after the other. This means that in a blink of an eye, it will be time to decorate your home. And, by the time you are ready to start pulling everything out of the basement or closet and figure out you need to buy more stuff, the best items will be sold out. My advice? Start shopping now. T.J. Maxx has been getting in great items every day. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx Christmas decor finds to shop this week.

1 A Preppy But Festive Sheet Set

I love this holiday sheet set from CUPCAKES & CASHMERE. The Fa La La Bows Sheet Set starts at just $19.99 for a twin and goes up to $34.99 for a King. It includes flat and fitted sheets along with pillowcases.

2 A Glass Nutmeg Candle

T.J. Maxx is starting to get in all its amazing holiday candles. I love this SAND AND FOG 6oz Golden Nutmeg Candle, $7.99. Shaped like an ornament, made with essential oils, and scented with nutmeg, it makes the perfect holiday gift.

3 Dog Ornaments

Give a holiday decoration gift that keeps on giving. This HUMANE WORLD FOR ANIMALS 4in Set Of 2 Dogs With Santa Hat Ornaments is so cute and each $9.99 purchase will help the animal welfare organization.

4 Velvet Bow Tree Topper

It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas tree decorations. While it’s usually pretty easy to find regular decorations, tree toppers tend to sell out fast. T.J. Maxx has gotten in so many amazing options. I love this WELLESLEY MANOR Velvet Bow Tree Topper, $14.99. The Navy Blue topper looks super elegant and has a LoveShackFancy vibe.

5 Hello Kitty and Friends Holiday Teapot

It’s a Hello Kitty Christmas at T.J. Maxx. This BLUE SKY Hello Kitty And Friends Holiday Tree Teapot is just $29.99, regularly $50. The holiday-themed piece has a glossy finish, a handle for easy portability, and a removable lid. It’s a great decoration or gift for any Hello Kitty lover.

6 Gingerbread Blanket

Throw blankets are great gifts that also double as decor. This CUPCAKES & CASHMERE Gingerbread Blanket is adorably festive, covered in Christmas trees, hearts, gingerbread men, and snowflakes. It is also made out of a super soft fleece, perfect for snuggling up in front of the fire in.

7 A Wood Curl Wreath

Most faux wreaths look so, well, fake. Leave it to Martha Stewart to bring us real-looking wreaths for the holidays. This MARTHA STEWART Wood Curl Wreath, $19.99, features floral detail and is unique and lifelike. I am going to order a few for around the house. It definitely looks much more expensive than $19.99.