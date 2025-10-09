7 Best New T.J. Maxx Storage Finds Arriving in Stores Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Many stores are worth checking out if you are embarking on an organizational project. However, my first stops are always discount stores, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods. The trio, owned by the same parent company, tends to stock many similar products: high-quality, competitively priced, and cleverly designed items, including baskets, bins, drawers, and kits to help you declutter and find homes for all your items. What’s new at your local store? Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1 LoveShackFancy Dupe Bins

If you are going for that LoveShackFancy vibe but don’t want to spend top dollar, T.J. Maxx has you covered. This ONE DESIGN set of Toile Plastic Bins, $16.99, comes with two printed storage bins in a beautiful blue toile pattern reminiscent of the designer brand. Each has side carry handles for easy transport.

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This October.

2 Stackable Plastic Drawers

I stick to stackable drawers when organizing smaller items, especially in my closet and bathroom. This set of two ISAAC JACOBS Medium Home Organizer Drawers, $24.99, is multi-purpose, easy to clean, and high-quality.

3 A Storage Cart Organization Kit

So you already have a storage cart. Make the most of it with this clever 9pc A La Cart Accessory Kit. The items work with most utility carts, and include a small hanging cup, a large hanging cup, a cart pocket, and six cart hooks. It’s perfect for your office, craft room, play room, laundry room, or wherever you use your cart. Get it for $24.99.

4 A Clever Cosmetics Organizer

I am always on the hunt for storage solutions for my daughter’s cosmetics, skincare, and jewelry, which tend to end up everywhere. This ENCHANTE 3 Drawer Organizer With Spinner, $29.99, is a must-buy for a vanity, offering three drawers for ample storage and a top with sections for organization, including an attached rotating brush holder.

5 A Set of Linen Ladders

I am ordering this four-pack of BIDKHOME 14×63 Bamboo Blanket Towers. It comes with multiple linen ladders, great for bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry rooms, and living rooms, providing a wall-leaning hanging solution for towels and blankets.

6 A Drawer Organization Set

T.J. Maxx is my first stop for drawer organizing essentials. This ISAAC JACOBS 9pc Drawer Organizer Set, $14.99, includes nine various shaped organizers for everything from makeup to medication. It comes with mall rectangular boxes (6in W x 3in L x 2in H), medium rectangular boxes (9in W x 3in L x 2in H), a square box (6in W x 6in L x 2in H), and large rectangular box (9in W x 6in L x 2in H).

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Decor Finds Shoppers Are Grabbing Right Now.

7 Matching Bins

Another organizing essential I stock up on at T.J. Maxx are matching baskets, like this A&B HOME Set Of 3 Canvas Baskets, $29.99. Use them in shelving units, closets, or playrooms and stash unsightly items. This set features woven metallic accents and side carry handles.