With the holidays quickly approaching, my gifting radar is going off. I have been scouring the new arrivals section of every store bi-weekly. This week, I found so many fabulous gift items that just landed on the T.J. Maxx website. There is something for everyone, from throw blankets to cute little must-haves for coffee and cocktail drinkers, and even fun pet toys. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx gift finds hitting shelves this October.

1 This Cozy Alpaca Throw Blanket

Blankets are a great gift. I love this ALICIA ADAMS ALPACA Made In Peru Alpaca And Wool Blend Luxury Patmos Throw, $79.99, half off retail. The pink color is beautiful, and the soft material paired with tassel trim makes it so cozy. It also comes in blue.

2 A Beautiful, Luxurious Looking Journal

I also love gifting luxurious paper products. This PAPYRUS 6×8 Journal, just $9.99, is the perfect addition to any teacher’s gift. It features a faux leather cover, gilded edges, a gold-tone accent, and includes an attached ribbon bookmark.

3 An Adorable Dog Toy

Don’t forget to buy gifts for Fido! T.J. Maxx is a great resource for pet toys, like this adorable ZIPPYPAWS Holiday Burrow Santa’s Workshop Pet Toy, $9.99. The holiday-themed plush toy features an interactive puzzle design that includes a holiday workshop and three burrow toys with squeaker design.

4 A Brunch Cookbook with Over 300 Recipes

I always shop for coffee table and cookbooks at T.J. Maxx. I love The Sunday Brunch Cookbook from Harper’s Collins, especially if you are looking for a gift for someone who adores brunch. It features over 300 modern American brunch classics to share with family and friends and is just $19.99.

5 A Leather Toiletry Bag

Is your recipient in need of a new dobb bag? This AMERILEATHER Leather 11in Toiletry Bag is made out of rich brown leather. It is super functional, with one bottom zip compartment, one front zip pocket, three interior mesh slip pockets, one interior zip pocket, and pull-open tabs. The handcrafted bag also features feet, a brand logo, zipper pulls, and a side carry handle. The best part is that it looks super expensive but costs just $29.99.

6 An Electric Milk Frother

Shopping for a coffee drinker? While an espresso machine might not be affordable, consider this ZULAY KITCHEN Rechargeable Milk Frother for $19.99. The small kitchen tool is USB rechargeable, waterproof, and has a metal stand.

7 A Chic Bar Tool Set

Another fun gift idea for a cocktail drinker is this MADE IN INDIA 5pc Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set, $24.99. The set includes a muddler, cocktail strainer, double jigger, bottle opener, and a display stand with a marble base, and is super gorgeous with a gold tone finish.