Daily Living | News

7 Best New T.J. Maxx Fall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These new T.J. Maxx fall decor finds will help you cozy up your home this September.

September 26, 2025
Starting in September, T.J. Maxx is gearing up for the holidays. From now until the end of December, your local store and the website start filling up with all the best items that help you cozify your home for fall and winter in addition to the greatest gifts ever. This month alone, I have found so many amazing decor items in my store. Here are the 7 best T.J. Maxx fall decor finds hitting shelves this September.

1
A Slim Aarons Coffee Table Book

Slim Aarons book
T.J. Maxx

An excellent coffee table book isn’t just pages filled with photos: It’s a conversation starter, a piece of decor, and entertainment all in one. I actually have this ABRAMS Slim Aarons Women Book in my living room, and am obsessed with it. T.J. Maxx just got it in for $39.99. The book makes a great gift for any photography lover.

2
A Metallic Pumpkin

metallic pumpkin
T.J. Maxx

My local store is transitioning from Halloween to more general fall-themed items. I love this classy and gorgeous Martha Stewart Metallic Pumpkin with Leaf, $24.99. It features a hammered finish, metallic design, leaf details, gold tone accents, and a seasonal theme. Overall, it looks expensive, and I would want to keep it for years.

3
A Beautiful Holiday Quilt

holiday quilt
T.J. Maxx

I am a big fan of the Cupcakes and Cashmere line at T.J. Maxx. This Coquette Christmas Trellis Quilt Set, $29.99 — $49.99, with nutcrackers, wreaths, and stockings covering it, is utterly sweet and festive for the holiday season. It comes in sizes twin through king.

4
Holiday Candles

holiday candles T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

The holiday candles are trickling into your local store. I just bought this Sand and Fog 34oz Frazier Fir Candle for $19.99, and it’s so heavenly. The large, 7-wick candle is hand-poured and made with essential oils, and simply smells like Christmas.

5
A Classy Monogrammed Doormat

doormat
T.J. Maxx

A monogrammed doormat? Yes please. These Home Essentials 1.5×3 Scalloped Monogram Doormats come in a bunch of letter options. They are selling out fast because they are only $15 and have a rich feel to them. Not only are they chic, but they also prevent dirt and debris from entering your home with thousands of bristles to remove dirt and mud from shoes and boots.

6
This Set of Le Creuset Stoneware for $15

stoneware
T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx regularly gets shipments of Le Creuset for less, but the products tend to sell fast. This Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 2 Ramekins is adorable and perfect for all your winter baking. It also makes a great gift; you can’t go wrong with the $14.99 price tag.

7
A Cat Bed Shaped Like an Ornament

cat bed ornament
T.J. Maxx

Yes, your cat deserves to celebrate Christmas too. This Christmas Ornament Cat Bed is literally the cat’s meow. Shaped like an ornament, the wicker bed has a removable pad that can be washed. It is $49.99, well worth the cuteness.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
