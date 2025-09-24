 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 Best New T.J. Maxx Home Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week

T.J. Maxx just stocked fresh home essentials shoppers are already obsessed with.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 24, 2025
Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 24, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I am obsessed with home decorating, and T.J. Maxx has become one of my go-to resources for all my needs. The discount store and website have everything from super cheap items to luxury-for-less interior designer-endorsed brand-name everything. To get the best deals, you have to shop the new arrivals section, as the good stuff goes fast. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx home essentials hitting shelves this week.

1
A Preppy Green Bow Holiday Sheet Set

bow sheets T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

I feel like a broken record, but bows are so hot right now. I love this green Peri Home Bows Sheet Set, starting at $19.99 for a twin set. It can work all year, but it’s perfect for holiday-themed bedding that’s not over the top. It will look festive and perfect in my daughter’s room, paired with a red duvet.

RELATED: 7 Best New Gifts for Less From T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, and More.

2
A Luxurious But Affordable Faux Fur Pillow

faux fur pillow T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Canaan is one of my favorite brands sold at HomeGoods for inexpensive throw pillows that look and feel luxurious. This 19×19 Luxe Zima Faux Fur Pillow will add some texture to your space. The grey pillow is anything but dull and such a bargain at $29.99.

3
A Real Le Creuset Dutch Oven

le creuset T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx sells many affordable Dutch ovens and name brands for less. On occasion, you can find an actual Le Creuset. This 2.75-qt Cast Iron Shallow Dutch Oven in flame is currently $179.99 on the website. The same piece is usually $290 retail, making it a steal. It also makes a great holiday gift for any chef.

4
An Eye-Catching Designer Lamp

arteriors lamp T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx is a secret spot for interior designer finds. Arteriors is a high-end lighting brand that makes lamps that cost thousands. This 26.5in Josef Table Lamp is a bargain at $299.99 with an eye-catching, abstract base. It will definitely impress the snobbiest of home design aficionados.

5
A Holiday Candle for $10

holiday candle T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

You can never have too many candles. That is my motto. I especially love lighting seasonal candles, pumpkin and apple in the fall, and deeper, more woodsy fragrances in the winter. I am throwing this Sand + Fog 21oz Blue Eucalyptus and Fir Candle in my cart, and will save it until mid-November. I love the plaid lid.

6
An Expensive Looking Christmas Tree

balsam and fir T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

As a longtime shopping writer, I can confirm that buying Christmas trees is never too early, as the best ones sell out long before Thanksgiving. I love this Balsam and Fir 6ft Pre-lit Tree With Color Changing Lights, $179.99, which definitely looks luxurious compared to most others at this price point.

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7
An Adorable Flamingos in Santa Hats Rug

flamingo rug
T.J. Maxx

Seasonal throw rugs can transform your space. How unexpectantly adorable is this Loloi 20×32 Flamingo Santa Hat Hooked Rug, $14.99? The hooked rug will look great by any door in your home.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • big lots storefront with a blue background
    big lots storefront with a blue background
    Daily Living

    5 New Big Lots Beauty Dupes Up to $32 Cheaper

    They're similar to Sol de Janeiro and Bubble Skincare.

  • Michaels
    Michaels
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Michaels Craft Finds

    They are flying off shelves.

  • TJ Maxx
    TJ Maxx
    Daily Living

    7 Best New T.J. Maxx Home Essentials

    T.J. Maxx just stocked fresh items.

  • An IKEA sign in front of a store
    An IKEA sign in front of a store
    Daily Living

    IKEA Launches 40 Weeks of Sales, Starting Today

    The iconic store is celebrating with savings.

  • Costco Kitchen
    Costco Kitchen
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Costco Kitchen Finds

    Shoppers are buzzing.

  • a walmart storefront with a fall leaves banner
    a walmart storefront with a fall leaves banner
    Daily Living

    7 New Fall Throw Pillows From Walmart and Target

    They're the coziest fall decor.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family