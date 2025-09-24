The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I am obsessed with home decorating, and T.J. Maxx has become one of my go-to resources for all my needs. The discount store and website have everything from super cheap items to luxury-for-less interior designer-endorsed brand-name everything. To get the best deals, you have to shop the new arrivals section, as the good stuff goes fast. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx home essentials hitting shelves this week.

1 A Preppy Green Bow Holiday Sheet Set

I feel like a broken record, but bows are so hot right now. I love this green Peri Home Bows Sheet Set, starting at $19.99 for a twin set. It can work all year, but it’s perfect for holiday-themed bedding that’s not over the top. It will look festive and perfect in my daughter’s room, paired with a red duvet.

2 A Luxurious But Affordable Faux Fur Pillow

Canaan is one of my favorite brands sold at HomeGoods for inexpensive throw pillows that look and feel luxurious. This 19×19 Luxe Zima Faux Fur Pillow will add some texture to your space. The grey pillow is anything but dull and such a bargain at $29.99.

3 A Real Le Creuset Dutch Oven

T.J. Maxx sells many affordable Dutch ovens and name brands for less. On occasion, you can find an actual Le Creuset. This 2.75-qt Cast Iron Shallow Dutch Oven in flame is currently $179.99 on the website. The same piece is usually $290 retail, making it a steal. It also makes a great holiday gift for any chef.

4 An Eye-Catching Designer Lamp

T.J. Maxx is a secret spot for interior designer finds. Arteriors is a high-end lighting brand that makes lamps that cost thousands. This 26.5in Josef Table Lamp is a bargain at $299.99 with an eye-catching, abstract base. It will definitely impress the snobbiest of home design aficionados.

5 A Holiday Candle for $10

You can never have too many candles. That is my motto. I especially love lighting seasonal candles, pumpkin and apple in the fall, and deeper, more woodsy fragrances in the winter. I am throwing this Sand + Fog 21oz Blue Eucalyptus and Fir Candle in my cart, and will save it until mid-November. I love the plaid lid.

6 An Expensive Looking Christmas Tree

As a longtime shopping writer, I can confirm that buying Christmas trees is never too early, as the best ones sell out long before Thanksgiving. I love this Balsam and Fir 6ft Pre-lit Tree With Color Changing Lights, $179.99, which definitely looks luxurious compared to most others at this price point.

7 An Adorable Flamingos in Santa Hats Rug

Seasonal throw rugs can transform your space. How unexpectantly adorable is this Loloi 20×32 Flamingo Santa Hat Hooked Rug, $14.99? The hooked rug will look great by any door in your home.