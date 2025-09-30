 Skip to content

7 Best New T.J. Maxx Holiday Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 30, 2025
Fact-Checked

From Hermes perfume sets to Burt’s Bees kits, these T.J. Maxx holiday gifts are must-grabs.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 30, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The biggest gift-giving season of the year is coming at us fast. While it might seem early to start stockpiling gifts for everyone on your list, trust me, it isn’t. In my experience as a shopping editor, the best gift deals are long gone by Black Friday. It’s better to start early, while inventory is still high. T.J. Maxx is a great place to start, with so many items at every price point for your friends, family, teachers, coworkers, and more. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx holiday gift finds hitting shelves this week.

1
This Beautiful Tik Tac Toe Set

tic tac toe
T.J. Maxx

I love gifting games, as the recipient will think of you whenever they engage in the fun. This SAGEBROOK HOME 10×10 Revolving Tic Tac Toe Decorative Tabletop Game, $29.99, isn’t just fun to play; it doubles as decor. I love the gold and wood accents, the revolving X and O pieces, and the rustic design.

RELATED: 4 T.J. Maxx Clearance Secrets Revealed by an Employee.

2
An Adorable Vanity Set

vanity
T.J. Maxx

    The perfect gift for the aspiring little makeup artist! This TEAMSON Little Princess Star Vanity Set With Led Illuminated Mirror, $89.99, comes complete with a vanity and stool, and a battery-operated LED illuminated mirror in the shape of a star.

    3
    A Louis Vuitton Coffee Table Book

    louis vuitton book
    T.J. Maxx

    Okay, so maybe a Louis Vuitton bag isn’t in your budget this year. However, if your recipient is a fan of the designer brand, the next best gift is a coffee table book. The ABRAMS Louis Vuitton The Birth Of Modern Luxury Updated Edition Book, $59.99, features over 550 pages and 700 illustrations and original testimonials, tracing for the first time the irresistible and compelling rise of the world’s leading luxury brand.

    4
    Owala Water Bottles for Less

    owala
    T.J. Maxx

    Yes, designer water bottles are still all the rage. This OWALA 40oz Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler, $24.99, makes a great gift for anyone, from kids and tweens to teachers. It keeps drinks cold with an insulated interior and features the brand’s trademark 2-in-1 lid for straw or sip mode. It is also stain—and odor-resistant, BPA-free, and splash-resistant.

    5
    A Chinoiserie Candle

    chinoiserie candle
    T.J. Maxx

    When all else fails, gift a candle. This SAGEBROOK HOME 13oz Chinoiserie Scented Candle is gorgeous and smells great. It is perfect for anyone who appreciates traditional, grandmillennial, or coastal chic design. And, it’s just $19.99. I also love that once the candle has burned out, it can be repurposed as decor or to hold little random items and trinkets.

    RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Fall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

    6
    An Hermes Perfume Set

    hermes T.J. Maxx
    T.J. Maxx

    This Hermes fragrance set is perfect if you want to spend around $60 but want to make a big gift impact. It comes with four mini bottles of the French fashion house’s most popular fragrances, packaged in the trademark orange box.

    7
    A Burt’s Bees Kit for $4

    burt's bees
    T.J. Maxx

    ‘Tis the season to give little gifts to show appreciation. I love that this BURT’S BEES 2pc Cranberry Spritz Hand Salve And Lip Balm Set is just $3.99, and comes in an adorable little box. It looks like it should cost three times as much, and it makes a great trinket gift for all those people you want to thank.

    Leah Barrett
    Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
    Filed Under
     •  •
    Latest News
    • Sam's Club
      Sam's Club
      Daily Living

      7 Best New Sam's Club Christmas Decor Finds

      These Sam’s Club decor finds wow.

    • van driving through a patch of fall foliage in colorado
      van driving through a patch of fall foliage in colorado
      Travel

      10 States With the Best Fall Foliage Views

      A new ranking sets the top leaf peeping locations.

    • TJ Maxx Holiday Gifts
      TJ Maxx Holiday Gifts
      Daily Living

      7 Best New T.J. Maxx Holiday Gift Finds

      Find Hermes perfume sets and Burt’s Bees kits.

    • 7 Best New Ulta Finds
      7 Best New Ulta Finds
      Daily Living

      7 Best New Ulta Finds

      Including picks from Mediheal, Fenty, and more.

    • Marshalls
      Marshalls
      Daily Living

      7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds

      From Juicy tracksuits to designer denim.

    • Lidl storefront
      Lidl storefront
      Daily Living

      7 Best New Lidl Seasonal Finds

      The discount grocer is giving Aldi a run for its money.

    Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family