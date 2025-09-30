The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The biggest gift-giving season of the year is coming at us fast. While it might seem early to start stockpiling gifts for everyone on your list, trust me, it isn’t. In my experience as a shopping editor, the best gift deals are long gone by Black Friday. It’s better to start early, while inventory is still high. T.J. Maxx is a great place to start, with so many items at every price point for your friends, family, teachers, coworkers, and more. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx holiday gift finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Beautiful Tik Tac Toe Set

I love gifting games, as the recipient will think of you whenever they engage in the fun. This SAGEBROOK HOME 10×10 Revolving Tic Tac Toe Decorative Tabletop Game, $29.99, isn’t just fun to play; it doubles as decor. I love the gold and wood accents, the revolving X and O pieces, and the rustic design.

RELATED: 4 T.J. Maxx Clearance Secrets Revealed by an Employee.

2 An Adorable Vanity Set

The perfect gift for the aspiring little makeup artist! This TEAMSON Little Princess Star Vanity Set With Led Illuminated Mirror, $89.99, comes complete with a vanity and stool, and a battery-operated LED illuminated mirror in the shape of a star.

3 A Louis Vuitton Coffee Table Book

Okay, so maybe a Louis Vuitton bag isn’t in your budget this year. However, if your recipient is a fan of the designer brand, the next best gift is a coffee table book. The ABRAMS Louis Vuitton The Birth Of Modern Luxury Updated Edition Book, $59.99, features over 550 pages and 700 illustrations and original testimonials, tracing for the first time the irresistible and compelling rise of the world’s leading luxury brand.

4 Owala Water Bottles for Less

Yes, designer water bottles are still all the rage. This OWALA 40oz Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler, $24.99, makes a great gift for anyone, from kids and tweens to teachers. It keeps drinks cold with an insulated interior and features the brand’s trademark 2-in-1 lid for straw or sip mode. It is also stain—and odor-resistant, BPA-free, and splash-resistant.

5 A Chinoiserie Candle

When all else fails, gift a candle. This SAGEBROOK HOME 13oz Chinoiserie Scented Candle is gorgeous and smells great. It is perfect for anyone who appreciates traditional, grandmillennial, or coastal chic design. And, it’s just $19.99. I also love that once the candle has burned out, it can be repurposed as decor or to hold little random items and trinkets.

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Fall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

6 An Hermes Perfume Set

This Hermes fragrance set is perfect if you want to spend around $60 but want to make a big gift impact. It comes with four mini bottles of the French fashion house’s most popular fragrances, packaged in the trademark orange box.

7 A Burt’s Bees Kit for $4

‘Tis the season to give little gifts to show appreciation. I love that this BURT’S BEES 2pc Cranberry Spritz Hand Salve And Lip Balm Set is just $3.99, and comes in an adorable little box. It looks like it should cost three times as much, and it makes a great trinket gift for all those people you want to thank.