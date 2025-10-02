The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s October, a fact that I cannot believe. When I woke up this morning, I noticed the air was suddenly crisper, and the leaves were not only changing color on the trees but also crunching below my feet. Whenever the seasons change, I suddenly feel the need to shop for new home goods to tap into the vibe. If you are like me, T.J. Maxx is the greatest place to satisfy your shopping needs. The store and website are filling up many new fall and winter items. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx home finds hitting shelves this October.

1 A Cozy Plaid Flannel Sheet Set

It feels like fall all of a sudden. If you are getting chillier at night and want to warm and cozy up your bed, there are lots of options at T.J. Maxx, starting with this PENDLETON Cotton Plaid Flannel Sheet Set, starting at $34.99 for a twin and going up to $69.99 for a king. The grey and blue plaid pattern is perfect for winter, and the fabric is double brushed for extra softness.

2 A Candy Cane Throw Blanket

There are so many adorable holiday throw blankets at my local store. However, this HANDCRAFTED IN INDIA Candy Shape Throw just might be the cutest. Just $29.99, it features scalloped edging and is handcrafted. Most importantly, the Christmasy blanket is super cozy and will look so chic in your living room.

3 A Beautiful Picture Frame

I love gifting framed photos of my kids to family members. I start collecting frames long before the holidays, as the best ones tend to sell out fast. I love this expensive-looking ENCHANTE 4×6 Floral Metal Tabletop Picture Frame, which is $9.99 and has a gold-tone finish and textured design. It also has an easel back so it can be placed on a tabletop or shelf.

4 A Holiday Napkin Holder

This MADE IN VIETNAM Christmas Tree Napkin Holder, $9.99, is the dining table item I never knew I needed. I love the festive, woven design. It’s perfect for holiday parties or just casual dinners at home.

5 A Preppy Bow Touch Lamp

Touch lamps that require no plugs have become my obsession. No unsightly cords to deal with! This MERKURY 12in Metal Bow Rechargeable Touch Lamp is right up my daughter’s preppy, LoveShackFancy alley. It’s just $16.99 and has a pleated shade, gold tone detail, and bow accent. The touch lamp is portable, rechargeable, and includes a USB cord.

6 A Christmas Tree Scratching Post

If your cat celebrates Christmas, they will love this MADE IN VIETNAM Christmas Tree Cat Scratcher, $29.99. It’s in the shape of a tree with woven red and green details, and instead of a star topper, the star is hanging for lots of fun play.

7 A Pasta Encyclopedia

T.J. Maxx is one of the best places to buy cookbooks and coffee table books, especially for gifts. This HARPERCOLLINS FOCUS The Encyclopedia Of Pasta Book, $19.99, is 560 pages full of over 350 recipes that will transport you straight to Italy.