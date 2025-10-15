11 Best New IKEA Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

IKEA is putting its (affordable) stamp on Christmas decor, with savvy kitchen storage solutions in the shape of cheery snowmen and tablescape essentials (just wait until you see the candles). The Swedish retailer also has traditional decorations, like stockings and ornaments, for under $20. Keep scrolling to see which IKEA Christmas decorations are flying off the shelves.

RELATED: IKEA Launches 40 Weeks of Sales, Starting Today.

1 Snowman Kitchen Jars

Unfortunately, my tiny N.Y.C. apartment limits my Christmas decorating abilities. That’s why I love decor that’s functional and can double as storage, much like this Snowman Jar ($15) and Stacking Snowman Jars ($13).

2 Christmas Serving Trays

Speaking of which, this Pink Serving Tray ($13) and Green Serving Tray ($8) can be used as both servingware and coffee table trays. Just think how cute they’ll look with cookies for Santa!

3 Candle Wreath

Retailing for $15, this Candle Wreath will make the perfect centerpiece for your Christmas Day tablescape. (Keep reading for styling tips. *Wink, wink*)

4 Unscented Christmas Taper Candles

While you’re at it, you might as well pick up some festive taper candles for your new candle wreath. IKEA is selling a Green Taper Candle Set and a Red Taper Candle Set, both of which cost only $2.49 per two-pack. I vote you get both and mix and match!

RELATED: 11 Best New Dillard’s Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Faux Pine Cone Wreath

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, this Faux Pine Cone Wreath has a $20 price tag, which is considerably less expensive than competitors. It has a 23.5-inch diameter, and the wire frame is sturdy enough to support additional ornaments, berry stems, and bows.

6 Bauble Glass Ornaments

IKEA describes these gorgeous Bauble Glass Ornaments as “colorful eye candy” for your Christmas Tree. A four-pack retails for $17 and includes a blue, green, red, and pink glass ornament.

7 Christmas Stocking

Grab Christmas Stockings for the whole family, while they’re as little as $5 at Ikea! There’s plenty of room in there for sweet treats, fuzzy socks, small toys and games, and gift cards.

8 Santa Claus Cushion Cover

In a dream world, I would replace all my throw pillows and blankets with Christmas ones, but like I mentioned, I live in a shoebox. However, pillow shams, much like this Santa Claus Cushion Cover ($6), allow me to decorate without maxing out my storage.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 LED Decorative Table Lamp

Get year-round use out of this LED Decorative Table Lamp, which resembles the appearance of a snowman, but can also easily blend into the minimalist design aesthetic outside of the holiday season. Plus, it’s only $8.

10 Tree Ornaments

I try to steer clear of glass Christmas ornaments because of their fragility. These plastic Tree Ornaments ($7 per two-pack) are a safer alternative, and they’re just as festive.

11 Christmas Tree-Shaped Hook Wall Display

I love this Christmas-Shaped Hook Wall Display ($20) for organizing tote bags, scarves, hats, keys, and other miscellaneous items. You can also turn it into a makeshift mini Christmas tree by hanging twinkle lights and ornaments.